Ding, dong! The 5 best beauty advent calendars have already arrived.

Yes, we know it's not even October. But if you don't want to miss out, now is the perfect time to grab your beauty advent calendars before they sell out.

Because beauty brands have already started slowly releasing their advent calendars (and waitlists! Ahem… Charlotte Tilbury) — and this year they're really something else.

Watch: Show Me How | Christmas Day Glam. Post continues below.

So if you need help to pick out the best beauty advent calendar for yourself or simply looking for beauty calendar gifts for loved ones, we've pulled together the ultimate guide to help you nail down the right one.

Yes! We've got all the best beauty calendar reviews in one place.

Whether you're skincare-obsessed or all about makeup, below you'll find some of the best beauty advent calendars available in 2024.

Ready? off we go.

Best beauty advent calendar 2024.

Image: LOOKFANTASTIC.

This 27-piece collection is crammed full of your favourite cult beauty products — from brands like The Ordinary and Sol De Janeiro to Estee Lauder and MAC, it truly has it all. Worth over $1,000, you can grab it for 270 bucks. Heaven.

Image: Adore Beauty.

The Benefit Cosmetics Holiday Advent Calendar — The Gorgeous Grocer is a limited-edition beauty advent calendar designed that's perfect for makeup lovers. With a cute grocery-themed design 24 boxes filled with some of benefit's best-selling products.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

God, Charlotte's a tease?! The waitlist for this year's CT calendar has already opened, so get in there! Because there's a reason Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar is at the very top of everyone's list. And if last year's is anything to go by, the brand will be sure to pull out all the stops. The 2023 version featured 12 of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling products, with two of them being full-size. We'll just be over here waiting!

Image: Cult Beauty.

Okay, but Cult Beauty's offering this year is HUGE. Worth over $1700, it's bursting with over 40 expertly curated beauty icons (including 19 full-size favourites and six Cult Beauty exclusives). From makeup to skin and hair care — it has it all.

undefined

It's the collab we've needed since, well, forever — Home Alone x beauty products. Swoon!

Get ready for NYX Professional's Makeup Holiday drop to be the most viral beauty advent calendar on the internet. Inspired by the McCallister's house in the Home Alone franchise, this gift set features 24 best-selling, full-sized products. From eyeshadow to lip gloss, to blush, and highlighter, there's something for everyone!

Which Christmas beauty advent calendar do you have your eye on for this year? Share your favourite picks with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Charlotte Tilbury/Cult Beauty/Canva.