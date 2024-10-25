13 beach bags you're about the see everywhere this summer.

I know we love to joke about handbags only being created because designers refuse to give women pockets, but the truth is a bottle of sunscreen and a towel are not going to fit in anyone's pants — so beach bags are an essential item for summer.

Giant beach bags have been in for ages, and it's no surprise that micro-trends are yet to defeat them: the trusty totes are so much more than just a sea-going accessory.

The humble beach bags' roomy capacity and cute array of styles mean that, with the right option, you can go straight from a morning dip to the professional confines of the office, with space in there for both your spare outfit and your laptop.

As a chronically over-prepared Virgo myself, I love a bag where I can fit everything I might need for any scenario ever. Sunscreen and towel? Check. Hand sanitiser? Check. A facial mist, perfume, lipstick and mascara? Check. Oh, and how about a book and a laptop too? With a giant beach bag, yes, check that off too.

There's a vast array of beach bags to choose from: the classic straw, the more contemporary mesh, or the reliable canvas, there's something for everyone. Narrow down your options by checking out our fave summer beach bags below.

The best kind of summer beach bag is one you can continue to get heaps of use out of after the warm season, and these canvas options are perfect for that.

This colourful option screams: "The beach trip finally made it out of the group chat!"

This tote which comes in a chic cherry red is water resistant AND fits a 15" laptop, making it a gorgeous accessory for any occasion. This is what I mean when I say versatile!

This clear tote bag comes in heaps of different colours, making it super personal to whatever style you'd like.

All black and with pockets to boot? I could take this bag anywhere.

