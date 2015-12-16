The problem with Women in Power.

What makes you feel powerful?

Rebecca Huntley feels most powerful when her house is clean.

Sarah Macdonald feels most powerful when shit hits the fan, and she gets through it.

Whatever it is that makes you feel most powerful, you have to admit, there is an inner sense of strength you get when you feel like you have held something together. The small things become huge accomplishments.

Yet, when women take on some of the most powerful roles in the country, we still don’t seem to be entirely comfortable with it.

Even if they are admired and respected, it is still asked – how did you do that? How did you get there? We criticise them far more closely than we would a male counterpart.

On the latest episode of Just Between Us, Sarah MacDonald and Rebecca Huntley deconstruct women in power, how women wield it and what real power is. They look at whether or not it is in the workforce, or if true power is simply feeling powerful by helping friends and family.

Listen to the full episode here:

They also speak to Jane Caro, the author of two books on Queen Elizabeth I, to look at how history has shaped women in power.

