The best Australian books of the 21st century, voted by 50 experts.

Like so many avid readers around the world, I was fascinated by the recent New York Times list of the Best Books of the 21st century, as voted by 503 authors, critics and book lovers.
But like many Australians, I was disappointed to see no Australian books on the list. Even those authors who've made a splash in the US literary scene this century — Helen Garner, Gerald Murnane, Maria Tumarkin — didn’t get a guernsey.
That’s where we come in. Our team, seeking to right a wrong (and just very curious), asked 50 Australian literary experts to each share their favourite Australian books of this century.
I'm pleased to say the aforementioned authors are all represented here — along with a host of others, ranging from household names and local literary darlings to excellent (we're told) books and authors you might not have heard of until now.
We were unsurprised to see Waanyi author Alexis Wright, who made history by winning both the Miles Franklin and the Stella Prize for her epic Praiseworthy, topping our most-picked list.
Melbourne bookseller Readings recently asked members of the Australian literary community to nominate their best Australian books of the 21st century, creating a ranked top 30. Our approach is a little different: we’ve included all 50 nominations, with a few words from our experts — and we’ve allowed two honourable mentions each.
What are our personal picks? Books & Ideas editor Suzy Freeman-Greene's number one book is Extinctions by Josephine Wilson. Her honourable mentions are Burial Rites by Hannah Kent and Joe Cinque’s Consolation by Garner.
Fellow deputy editor James Ley, our resident 2024 Miles Franklin judge (doesn’t every books section have one of those?), chose Brian Castro’s Shanghai Dancing, closely followed by Wright's Carpentaria (narrowly edging out Praiseworthy, if only because it came first) and J.M. Coetzee's Elizabeth Costello.
And me? My very favourite is Tumarkin’s deeply ethics-driven work of creative nonfiction, Axiomatic. My honourable mentions are Dark Palace by Frank Moorhouse and How to End a Story: Diaries 1995–1998 by Garner.
And look out for New Zealand's Best Books, which we'll publish soon.
1. Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright
2. Carpentaria by Alexis Wright
Image: Giramondo Publishing Company
3. How to End a Story by Helen Garner
Image: The Text Publishing Company
4. Questions of Travel by Michelle de Kretser
5. That Deadman Dance by Kim Scott
Image: Pan Macmillan
6. Blakwork by Alison Whittaker
7. Breakfast at Midnight by Louis Armand
Image: Equus Press
8. The Tribe by Michael Mohammed Ahmad
9. West Girls by Laura Elizabeth Woollett
10. Axiomatic by Maria Tumarkin
Image: Penguin Books
12. Their Brilliant Careers: The Fantastic Lives of Sixteen Extraordinary Australian Writers by Ryan O’Neill
13. The 13-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
14. Into the Woods: The Battle for Tasmania’s Forests by Anna Krien
15. The Animals in That Country by Laura Jean McKay
16. Another Day in the Colony by Chelsea Watego
17. Collected Poems by Les Murray
18. The Swan Book by Alexis Wright
19. Change Machine by Jaya Savige
20. Panthers and the Museum of Fire by Jen Craig
21. Tiger Daughter by Rebecca Lim
22. The Airways by Jennifer Mills
23. Moral Hazard by Kate Jennings
24. The Night Guest by Fiona McFarlane
26. Madukka The River Serpent by Julie Janson
27. The Shepherd's Hut by Tim Winton
28. The Secret River by Kate Grenville
29. Rogue Forces by Mark Willacy
30. A Fraction Of The Whole by Steve Toltz
31. No Friend but the Mountains by Behrouz Boochani
32. The Vitals by Tracy Sorensen
33. The Pole and Other Stories by J. M. Coetzee
34. The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane
35. Rules of Summer by Shaun Tan
36. Alec: The Years Have Pants by Eddie Campbell
37. Kayang and Me by Kim Scott
38. A Million Windows by Gerald Murnane
39. Human Looking by Andy Jackson
40. Landscape of Farewell by Alex Miller
41. The Natural Way of Things by Charlotte Wood
42. Sourdough and other stories by Angela Slatter
43. Songspirals: Sharing women's wisdom of Country through songlines by Gay'wu Group of Women
Jo Case, Deputy editor, Books & Ideas, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.