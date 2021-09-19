Is it time to explore booty play? If you're nodding, here are the best anal sex toys out there.

Most anal adventures start with explorations of finger play while having some me time, and that’s often the best way to find out what you do and don’t like. But there are so many forms of anal play and pleasure, doing DIY with the tools you were born with is never going to give you the full scope of how incredible it can be.

In fact, there are a whole HEAP of anal sex toys to explore!

Some that are more suitable for beginners that are slightly less girthy and scary-looking, and some that you can work up to and tackle the more raunchy stuff once your body has gotten used to (and likes) the sensation.

Anal can be enjoyed on your lonesome, or with a partner(s), which is one of the most exciting parts.

Whether your spouse takes control of your vibrating butt plug or slowly pulls out your anal beads as you’re about to climax. Whether you find hands-free suction cup dildos that you can use by themselves, or in conjunction with other toys to take you down the road to toe-curling orgasms, the opportunities are quite literally, bottomless.

If you’ve been on the fence about what toy to experiment with next, we’ve gathered a stellar selection of the best anal sex toys you can order to your home now.

This bundle of booty joy is the go-to if you're looking to experiment.

Why? Well, the kit includes two butt plugs, anal beads, a prostate massager, an anal douche, and a handy bullet vibe, so there is literally every option under the sun for you.

It’s suitable for all levels of play so you can start slow and ease into the exciting world of booty play.

As the silicone is hypoallergenic, it’s best used with a water-based lube. The anal douche is perfect for pre-play cleansing, and all the toys are super easy to clean after use! WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

This best-seller butt plug is the go-to for many beginners. And with good reason!

It’s made from environmentally safe rubber and is on the smaller side, measuring 4.25 inches in length and 1 inch in width - the perfect size for those who are new to anal play and don’t know where to start.

This super cute metal butt plug has a heart-shaped jeweled base that gives a filling sensation when you wear it. You can introduce it in the sheets with your partner and wear it to add a whole new dimension to vaginal sex.

They can be cold to the touch to begin which certainly keeps you on your toes, but you can also experiment with temperature play and either warm it up or cool it down even more.

Coming in a luxurious velvet storage bag (ooh so fancy!), this beaded glass dildo can be used for a sensual massage or internal stimulation, whether it be G-spot or prostate.

BUT don’t transition from one to another without a thorough clean as this poses risks of a UTI. The borosilicate glass is firm which paired with the slight curve, stimulates the G-spot. As with metal toys, this glass can also be cooled or heated for temperature play.

Sometimes the best orgasms are those that require little effort, ammiright?

After a hard day at work, this remote control rotating prostate vibrator features a curved shaft and bulbous tip that navigates your prostate, and the flared textured base massages the perineum.

Top tip: Hand the remote to your partner for a submissive experience and see how they try to pleasure you. (Just remember to establish a safe word before any trust play!)

Looking for a more realistic shape and texture? This is your dude.

With details from the head to the shaft that are designed to enhance stimulation, this 6-inch slender dildo has a flared suction cup base that prevents any unwanted movements, and you can use it with no hands. It’s soft and made with a flexible jelly-like material so works with your body for maximum pleasure.

Before exploring the nether regions with a partner, it’s a wise choice to do a bit of a clean up sesh. And anal douches are the easiest way to do this from home!

The anal douche is a great way to effectively cleanse out your system, so you or your partner are ready to indulge yourselves in anal play without any worries that a bit o' poop is gonna join the party. This one holds up to 225ml of water and the squeezable bulb is easy to expel and suck the water through the narrow nozzle. Squeeky clean, folks!

This stainless steel dildo is called a wand for a reason. Cos it's magic, people. MAGIC.

Made from solid stainless steel, the curved shaft can easily reach and stimulate the G-spot and give a toe-curling internal massage. Either side can be used for variations of pleasure, with one side a 3-inch ball, and the other a 5.5-inch ball that’s connected by a steadily increasing in-width shaft, that’s almost 8 inches end-to-end, and 10 inches along the curve.

For that reason, we probably wouldn't start our anal sex toy journey with this one, but seasoned professionals will froth over this pure wand. Trust us.

