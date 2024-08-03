'I found the best secret group holiday rentals, so you don't have to.'

I'm turning 40 this year, which means a whole slew of my friends (I've clung to many of the lucky bastards since school) are too.

Having so many celebrations nestled together in the same year is reminiscent of the 'wedding years' that were upon us a decade ago, when every month brought a different set of nuptials, a different hen's party, a different bridesmaid dress.

Except this time, we've thrown out all the "shoulds" and we're rounding up clusters of women, leaving partners and children at home and escaping our normal lives for group getaways and grownup sleepovers.

There's something so fulfilling about unshackling yourself from everyday life with your best girlfriends, and spending a weekend, as Tay Tay says: "Gathered with a coven round a sorceress' table." (Preferably with wine and cheese on said table.)

As a result, I've been trawling Airbnb like a fiend, hunting for the perfect celebration spots and — HOLY WATERFRONT — there are some winners.

As much as I wish I could, I can't book them all. So, I present to you a by-no-means-exhaustive list of some of Australia's most stunning holiday rentals. If you've got a special celebration coming up, or just need a getaway with your soul people, consider this your sign to book.

Best Airbnb Australia: Thalia Haven, Tasmania. Image: Airbnb.

Your own private beach, 130 acres of land, and jaw-dropping views out across the glittering waters of Tassie's Great Oyster Bay make Thalia Haven in Tassie's Swanport an oasis of off-grid luxury. Remote and self-sufficient (but with all the creature comforts), the stone cottage sleeps eight guests in otherworldly bedrooms straight out of a fairytale.

With an outdoor bathtub on the deck and a sheltered sandy beach as your backyard, 48 hours spent feasting on King Island double brie and some excellent Tassie Riesling will have your entire party trying to find ways to avoid heading back to the mainland.

Best Airbnb Australia: Tussie Mussie, Victoria. Image: Airbnb.

Nestled in a wedge of acreage in the Mornington Peninsula, this estate consists of a lodge, a cottage and the playfully named 'Old Laundry', which will sleep a maximum of 16 guests when combined. The grounds, which also boast a sculpture garden, fresh herb garden, tennis court and seven-acre vineyard, are perfect for lazy exploring — or singing along to nineties R&B as loud as you possibly can without annoying a soul!

Beyond the boundaries of the compound, the beaches and restaurants of the Mornington Peninsula await.

Add on a private chef or have the villa pre-stocked with local food and wine before your stay... this is the kind of holiday you'll dream about for years to come.

Best Airbnb Australia: Chateau Morrow at Burrill Lake, NSW. Image: Airbnb.

Twenty acres of beachfront property, a nine-hole bush golf course nestled in the scrub, a private path leading directly to the white sands of Wairo Beach... if this all sounds amazing, you ain't heard nothing yet! The real jewel here is the French provincial mansion that sits on the property, complete with sculpted gardens, a pool and heated spa.

Bridgerton girlies: strap in. Whether you're lounging under a beach umbrella drinking Aperol spritzes during summer, or cosying up around the fireplace during the cooler months, this fever dream of opulence is begging to host you and your closest mates.

Best Airbnb Australia: Tranquilo Beach House, Woolgoolga, NSW. Image: Airbnb.

Absolute beachfront on the rugged mid-north coast of NSW, this sprawling estate is begging for a group of besties to christen it with yapping and mimosas. Relax by the outdoor fire at night, take a dip in the pool, soak in the spa or kick back in the infrared sauna… everything about these seven pristine acres of bushland is geared towards unwinding.

There's also a pizza oven, a BBQ, a games room with a ping-pong table, a steam room and a full bar. And with room for 14 people, a weekend here would come in at just over $500 per person. Not too bad for a special celebration!

Best Airbnb Australia: Rivermead Estate, Gold Coast Hinterland, Queensland. Image: Airbnb.

Forget everything you thought a weekend in the Gold Coast would be, and feast your eyes on this sprawling mansion. Nestled deep in the lush Gold Coast Hinterland, you'll be a world away from the skyscrapers and beaches you might associate with the holiday hotspot.

Here, on 55 acres, you've got six bedrooms in the main house to choose from, and three in the purpose-built pool house. Explore the grounds and you'll find rock pools and creeks sparking with dappled light, while the house features a heated pool, spa, sauna and BBQ with teppanyaki grill, as well as a billiards room, media room and the option to book a private helicopter tour over the surrounding mountains. Extra, luxe and worth a special birthday splurge.

