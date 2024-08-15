News
Search

fashion

17 of the most stylish finds to shop in the Afterpay Day sales, according to a fashion writer.

If you've been thinking about doing some shopping, now's your time.

As a fashion and lifestyle writer who's always on the lookout for a good sale, I have a few dates in the calendar marked out for when the major markdowns are happening.

One of the best sale events that's emerged in recent years is Afterpay Day. The name's a little misleading, as it actually takes place across four days — but that's great news, because you've got even more time to grab a bargain!

Running from Thursday August 15 until Sunday August 18, you'll have the chance to snap up major discounts across retailers including David Jones, H&M, The Iconic, Adore Beauty and loads more (head here to see our big beauty sales edit.)

While the event is hosted by Afterpay, you don't actually have to be registered with Afterpay to get in on the action. 

Here are 17 of the best buys I've got my eye on across fashion, homewares and lifestyle.

If you just want to see the deals, scroll to the bottom of this page for your cheat-sheet. Happy shopping!

Camilla and Marc Asher Tee, was $140 now $98.

Image: Supplied.

Shona Joy Sabato Oversized Patch Pocket Shirt, was $260 now $156.

Image: Supplied.

Assembly Label Relaxed Tee, was $40 now $25.

Image: Supplied.

Lee High Straight Jeans, were $169.95 now $118.96.

Image: Supplied.

Dissh Spencer Black Linen Midi Dress, was $179.99 now $72.

Image: Supplied.

Adidas Unisex Stadt in Black and Red, was $140 now $105.

Image: Supplied.

Seed Heritage Sasha Trim Slide, was $169.95 now $135.96.

Image: Supplied.

David Jones Staple The Label Alita Denim Shacket, was $169 now $118.30.

Image: Supplied.

Nude Lucy Lilou Knit, was $100 now $60.

Image: Supplied.

General Pants Lioness Top Model Jeans, were $99 now $69.30.

Image: Supplied.

J.D Sports Nike Trend Oversized Sweatshirt, was $110 now $90.

Image: Supplied.

P.E Nation Training Day Cross Body Bag, was $129 now $90.30.

Image: Supplied.

Dyson Cyclone v10, was $1299 now $699.

Image: Supplied.

Temple & Webster Ada Machine Washable Check Rug, was $169 now $109.99.

Image: Supplied.

Koala Modern Sofa Ottoman, was $450 now $360.

Image: Supplied.

Bed Bath N' Table Ama Stripe Bath Towel, was $39.95, now $31.96

Image: Supplied.

House Baccarat Le Connoisseur Cast Iron Round French Oven, was $339.99 now $169.99.

Image: Supplied.

Afterpay Day fashion deals.

Afterpay day home and tech deals.

Feature image: Mamamia/Canva/Supplied; Tamara Holland.

Tags: fashion

