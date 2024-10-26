17 of the best sneakers under $150, according to a fashion writer.

I'm calling it now: it's sneaker summer.
Don't get me wrong, I love a sandal or even a controversial ballet flat. Having the wind on your tootsies on a hot summer day is a feeling unmatched.
But perhaps it's because I love to take the dogs out for a walk that sneakers are calling to me. Because let's be real: as comfy as a sandal is, they simply cannot give the heel and arch support that a sneaker can.
Gen Z have infamously swapped out their heels for sneakers while at the club, and it's a trend I'm excited to get behind. Forget "beauty is pain" or sacrificing comfort for style — let's normalise wearing sneakers and still looking ready to party!
There are so many different types of sneakers out there these days that I can guarantee there is one for every occasion: a trusty white sneaker will go with everything in any season; a sleek black number will pair with work slacks; a colourful runner can show some personality when you go for a beachside walk.
There are lighter sneakers for running errands, and chunky sneakers for an alternative look… the options are practically endless.
But because we're spoiled for choice, choosing a sneaker can be overwhelming. After all, you want the pair you pick to be super wearable without sacrificing aesthetic — or your budget.
That's why we've done the hard work for you. Here are some affordable sneaker options that are trendy, and cost less than $150.
Nike Gamma Force in White, Phantom, Light Bone & Sanddrift, $100.
Marcs Trio Sneaker, $112.46.
SEQWL Wolf Chunky Sneakers in White, $53.
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Dizzy Lace Up Sneakers in White, $30.
PUMA Palermo LaModa Xtra Sneakers in Peppermint, $126.
Court Vision Low Next Nature in White, White and White, $77.
Stradivarius Ballet Sneakers in Black, $80.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Platform Sneakers with Crafted Stitching in White, $90.
Adidas Originals Rivalry 86 Low Sneakers in White and Green, $144.
Reebook Club C 85 in White and Green, $150.
Adidas Original Gazelle in Almost Yellow, Oat & Maroon, $101.95.
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Dotty slip on plimsolls in white, $26.
Vans Old Skool in Theory Foxglove, $129.95.
Rebook Princess in White and Gum, $120.
Spurr Pippa Sneakers, $59.99.
Ravella Vivid in Bright Multi, $99.95.
Chuck Taylor All Star Ballet in White, $100.
Feature Image: Getty.