We've just found the perfect everyday foundation.

In case you've been having a snooze, skin tints are having a serious moment right now — and every beauty brand seems to be releasing a new formula.

The ultra-sheer alternative to foundations, BB/CC creams and tinted moisturisers, skin tints provide just enough coverage to even out skin tone but still leave your skin looking natural and, well, like skin.

The best part? Lots of these formulas also moonlight as skincare, offering up a new species of hybrid formulas that prioritise the 'your-skin-but-better' approach to coverage. They're also super quick and easy to apply (you can use your fingers) and you're left looking all dewy and fresh.

Watch: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.' Post continues below.

There's been a whole heap of skin tint launches in 2024 so far — from Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick, $63 to ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick, $80 and Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint, $76.

But if you're looking on the hunt for savey option, we've got an affordable recommendation for you.

On a recent episode of You Beauty podcast, Lucy Neville talked about the skin tint serum she's been loving — and it's $32.

It's the Mecca Max Off Duty Serum Skin Tint. Tried it?

“There are 20 shades. It's $32 and it's a sheer serum foundation with skincare benefits," Lucy said.

On their website, it says, “no makeup, makeup days you've just met your match. It looks like your skin with an extra hour of sleep, a few more glasses of water and a little less screen time."

Image: Mecca Max.

“It's got niacinamide and squalene in it. It feels like skincare, and the first time I put it on, it was almost watery — not running-down-your-face watery — but sheer, and I kind of blended it out," Lucy said.

"And I was like, 'Oh, I feel I'm gonna need to add more. But actually, the redness was gone. It's actually really impressive in its coverage. It's sheer, but it does the job and I've been really liking it. It sits beautifully on the skin, and I have been applying it with a brush. I think it's a really fantastic alternative to some high-end skin tints. I was really impressed by it. Love."

And as someone who's tried it, it reminded me of just how bloody good it is. In fact, it's inspired me to throw it back in my everyday makeup rotation, because it really is a winner.

Want to listen to the full episode? Go on! Post continues below.

As Lucy mentioned, it has a really lovely sheer finish on the skin and literally feels like you're wearing nothing at all — a real 'your skin but better' kind of product, and perfect for everyday wear. In saying that, it's also totally buildable (doesn't go cakey) if you're after more coverage.

You'll find that everything looks more even, healthy and fresh, and I love how you're still able to see freckles underneath. Also, the skin-soothing ingredients means it doesn't act up with dry skin. (Me).

Image: Supplied.

Okay, I could go on and on, but the point is it's a goodie. And you might think so too.

So, if you're looking for a new everyday formula that leaves your skin glowing and skin-like, give this a whirl.

Have you tried this product before? What's your favourite skin tint? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied.