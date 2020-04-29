Every 'savey' product recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast, all in one place.

In these strange times of self-isolation, bargain buys are our absolute favourite. They’re cheap, relatively easy to get ahold of and can be seriously good.
However, with so much on the market, it can be extremely overwhelming and hard to find the beauty products that truly cut through and do the trick.
WATCH: Face Time with DJ Tigerlily. Post continues below.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best affordable skincare, makeup, hair and body care products from the past year, as recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast – Leigh Campbell, Kelly McCarren and Amy Clark.
You’re welcome.
Skincare
- Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $22.99.
- Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes, $14.99.
- Revolution Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Hydrating Face Mask, $16.
- Garnier Hydrabomb Eye Tissue Mask With Green Juice And Hyaluronic Acid, $3.99.
- Neutrogena Deep Clean Hydrating Oil, $19.
- The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $14.50.
- Papaw Ointment, $5.99.
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.
- Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads, $24.
- Bondi Boost Activated Charcoal Control Mask, $39.95.
- Spot Medic Individual Adhesive Hydrocolloid Masks For Pimples, $9.99.
- Sukin Hydration Deeply Hydrating Sheet Mask, $8.99.
- Lanolips All-Over Golden Dry Skin Salve, $22.95.
- REN CLEAN SKINCARE CLEARCALM Non-Drying Spot Treatment, $29.70.
- CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.99.
Makeup
- Covergirl TruBlend Super Stunner Palette It’s LIT, $19.95.
- L’Oreal True Match Foundation, $29.95.
- Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in Petal Shimmer, $32.
- DB Cosmetics Melodrama 10-Piece Brush Set, $29.99.
- Carmex Moisture Plus Hydrating Lip Tint in Nearly Nude, $9.
- Innisfree Skinny Brow Pencil, $12.
- Lanolips Lip Water, $23.
- Max Factor Rise And Shine, Lift And Volume Mascara, $29.95.
- Raww Cosmetics Babassu Oil Eye Pencil, Nutty Beige, $19.99.
- Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $30.
- L’Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, $29.95.
- Maybelline Master Strobing Stick Highlighter, $15.95.
- Australis Fresh & Flawless Full Coverage Foundation, $19.95.
- Ulta 3 Bloom Blush Liquid to Powder, $9.95.
- Bourjois Brow Design Gel, $12.86.
- DB Centerstage Curl and Volume Mascara, $14.95.
- Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip and Cheek Tint, $11.95.
- Mud Pure Matt Liquid Lipstick, $7.
- Ubu Eyelash Curler, $10.
- NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush Glow in Day Dream, $15.95.
- Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator, $19.95.
- Mud CC Cream, $7.50.
- Real Techniques Mini Multitask Blush Brush, $11.99.
- Bourjois Always Fabulous Foundation, $35.
- Mecca Max Pout Pencil, $13.
- The SHEIBA Wand, $19.99.
- Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator, $24.95.
- Mecca Max Zoom Shadow Sticks in the shades Baby Pink and Mauve, $18 each.
- Mecca Max Wink Ink Super Mascara, $20.
- Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Volumising Mascara, $24.95.
- Karen Murrell Natural Lipstick in Coral Dawn, $29.95
- MORPHE Glamabronze Face & Body Bronzer, $29.
- Natio Lip Colour Balm in Desert Rose, $16.95.
- Revlon Photoready Candid Glow Foundation, $24.95.
- Ulta3 Moisturising Lipstick in Firecracker, $4.25
- Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink [Blur] in shade 5, $15.
- Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara, $6.
Listen to Mamamia’s twice-weekly beauty podcast, You Beauty. In this episode, co-hosts Leigh and Kelly discuss makeup expiration dates. Post continues below.
Haircare
- Daily Naturals Satin Ends Sealer, $17.99
- Duboa Hair Brushes, from $23.75.
- Hask Hair Treatments, from $3.99.
- Batiste Dry Shampoo with Volume, $12.95.
- Touch Of Silver Toning Treatment Mask, $9.10.
- Frank Body Go Longer Hair Mask, $16.95.
- DE LORENZO Essentials Equilibrium Hair Mask, $32.50.
- Tangle Teezer, $19.99.
- Spa Savvy Twist Turban Hair Wrap 2pk, $9.99.
- VS Sassoon Frizz Defense Straightening Brush, $69.95.
- OSiS+ Fresh Texture Dry Shampoo Foam, $27.95.
- My Beauty Hair Afro Comb, $3.99.
- Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner, $7.99 each.
- Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, $9.50.
- John Frieda Detox & Repair Masque, $17.99.
Body care and dental care
- KOi Blood Orange & Ginger Body Wash, 500ml for $8.
- Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Foam, $19.95.
- Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant, $14.73.
- La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39.
- Dermaveen Sensitive Relief Eczema Lotion, $12.
- Face Halo BODY, $30.
- Sephora Collection Glow Body Cream, $26.
- MCoBeauty Liquid Glow Skin Perfector, $12.95.
- Oral-B 3D White Whitestrips, $29.99.
Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
Feature image: Supplied.
Like a gift voucher for your thoughts? Take our quick survey: