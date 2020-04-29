News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Every 'savey' product recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast, all in one place.

ADVERTISEMENT

In these strange times of self-isolation, bargain buys are our absolute favourite. They’re cheap, relatively easy to get ahold of and can be seriously good.

However, with so much on the market, it can be extremely overwhelming and hard to find the beauty products that truly cut through and do the trick.

WATCH: Face Time with DJ Tigerlily. Post continues below.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best affordable skincare, makeup, hair and body care products from the past year, as recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast – Leigh Campbell, Kelly McCarren and Amy Clark.

You’re welcome.

Skincare

Makeup

Listen to Mamamia’s twice-weekly beauty podcast, You Beauty. In this episode, co-hosts Leigh and Kelly discuss makeup expiration dates. Post continues below.

Haircare

Body care and dental care

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Supplied.

Like a gift voucher for your thoughts? Take our quick survey:

Tags: beauty , features , makeup , skincare , you-beauty

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT