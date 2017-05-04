Australia's reaction to Benita on Masterchef is sadly predictable.

Benita Orwell is 57 from Queensland, and she’s fighting for her place on MasterChef Australia. It seems not everyone is not on her side.

She started making a crab broth in the first challenge of tonight’s episode. The judges recommended she change tack half way through, which she did but they still weren’t impressed.

“We know you can cook, but you’re in trouble,” judges George Calombaris, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston told her during the tasting.

Now, she’s in a mystery challenge against four other people working under pressure to keep her place in the competition.

The public’s reaction to her efforts – seen on Twitter, it’s always Twitter – has been brutal.

Calling her a “grandmother” and complaining she’s “had too much air time”, the reaction of the trolls has been all too telling of the way we look at and treat middle-aged women on television.

Particularly middle-aged women who are giving something a go. She's hoping her time in MasterChef will launch a career hosting regular ladies’ lunches in her hometown of Brisbane.

"You're never too old to follow your dreams," the 57-year-old told the camera earlier in tonight's episode.

How awfully sad, and how desperately predictable, that the rest of Australia doesn't agree.