kids

We need to talk about Ben, the 10-year-old kid from Junior MasterChef who's saved 2020.

Sorry, but we need to discuss a certain someone who has made our weeks infinitely better: Ben from Junior MasterChef.

While we were excited for the cooking reality show to begin again as it meant new judges - Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo - would be back on our screens, we didn't yet realise just how utterly great the young contestants might be. 

Watch the trailer for Junior MasterChef. Post continues below.

Now, three episodes into the show, a 10-year-old has stolen our heart: Ben.

Budding chef Ben is from Bendigo, Victoria. He's the eldest of four children and has three younger sisters: Zara, 9, Gracie, 7, and Maeve, 4. And he started cooking when he was just three years old.

Ben's family. Image: Channel 10. 

During the first few episodes, Ben has already shown us how he can cook far beyond his age. Especially, with his first dessert in episode one: an Australian take on the American dessert S'mores.

IT LOOKED AMAZING. (On the bottom left in the photo below.)

He also avoided elimination by cooking his signature dish, Ben's Bao Buns - a recipe he's been mastering for the past year, after first tasting them in Albury. 

Are you watching Junior MasterChef? If you are, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Feature image: Channel 10.

providence1530 2 days ago
This little kid is awesome. Not as awesome as Jock Zonfrillo but give him a few years. :-) Love the new MasterChef. 
km 2 days ago 1 upvotes
OMG.... they are ALL... amazing .... but BEN.... BEN is one out of the box!!!! I mean seriously Cub Scout leader ..... give the little guy his bloody cooking badge before the whole world tracks you down and gives you are ear full !!! Loving Ben!! 
rush 2 days ago
@km it's nice to know kids still do Cubs these days! None of my niblings do, none of our friends kids do, so I haven't heard much about it lately, but I'm glad it's still going!
km 2 days ago 1 upvotes
@rush ...same with Brownies and Girl Guides.......I hane one friend who's kids so "sea scouts" but that's it!!
