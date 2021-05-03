Okay. What the heck is going on with J.Lo and Ben Affleck?

In the early 2000s, Bennifer provided us with iconic pop culture moments like the 'Jenny From The Block' music video and potentially the worst movie in existence, Gigli.

Of course, back then, we didn't know they were Bennifer 1.0, as Affleck would go on to marry Jennifer Garner. All we knew were that these two very attractive people made a very attractive couple, enjoyed a whirlwind romance and made objectively terrible movie decisions together.

The good old days.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez gives her honest opinion about Ben Affleck's back tattoo. Post continues below video.

It's been 17 years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke up after 18 months together. In the years since, both have had further high-profile relationships and marriages while maintaining really bloody solid careers. And Gigli remains the worst film they've both done.

But it's 2021 now, and there's been some major movement on the Affleck and Lopez relationship timeline.

In late April, the exes were seen spending time at Lopez's Los Angeles home, as photographed by Page Six, which has obviously led to reconciliation rumours.

So, what the heck is going on?

Yep, they're 'hanging out'.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, both currently find themselves single, after Affleck's split from Ana de Armas in January and the end of Lopez's engagement to A Rod in March.

Which naturally means there's interest in whether their recent meet ups mean there's something ~romantic~ going on between them... again.

Page Six's source said of their hangouts: "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," but a bunch of other 'sources' have told publications the pair as just good mates.

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship," a 'source' told ET.

"They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."

Image: Getty.

A second 'source' said: "Jennifer and Ben have seen each other a few times since her breakup with Alex. Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends."

A source told TMZ the same, and People reported they "have a lot of love for each other" and "have always admired each other", but it was strictly platonic as of right now.

We don't know how legit their info is, but let's just say if they happened to be wrong, no one would be mad about it.

The recent rekindling of their friendship.

The exes have reportedly been friendly for years and catch up every so often, but things seem to have really ramped up this year. It sounds like they're really great mates.

In January, Affleck reflected on the unfair criticism Lopez faced over their relationship with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"People were so f***ing mean about her - sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious sh*t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," he said.

"Now it's like, she's lionised and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished - as well she f***ing should be!

"I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today."

Image: Getty.

He also praised her in InStyle's May 2021 cover story.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he explained.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

He also joked about how Lopez had aged.

"Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" he asked. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s... at best?"

"Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too," she responded.

The history of Bennifer.

Affleck and Lopez began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli and were engaged in November of that same year.

Known as 'Bennifer', Affleck and Lopez became one of the most talked about celebrity couples of the 2000s as they faced intense media scrutiny.

They also started the celebrity couple 'hybrid' name trend, which would become an iconic part of later Hollywood relationships like Brangelina, Kimye and uh, Bennifer 2.0.

Image: Getty.

Affleck and Lopez's wedding was planned for September 14, 2003, but was postponed with four days notice due to "excessive media attention".

"When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realised that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends," they said in a joint statement.

They remained together for a few months following this, splitting up for good in January 2004.

"I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible," Affleck said in 2008. "I don't think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own."

Lopez agreed, telling People: "We didn't try to have a public relationship."

"We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure. I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened? But there was a genuine love there."

Image: Getty.

In her 2014 memoir, Lopez said her split with Affleck was her "first real heartbreak".

"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," she wrote.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005. They have three children together and separated in 2015.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, five months after breaking up with Affleck. They have twins together and broke up in 2011.

She dated Alex Rodriguez from 2016 to 2021.

Feature image: Getty.