'This will upset you.' The Jennifer Lopez story Ben Affleck shouldn't have told.

Ben Affleck told a very unfortunate story this week.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new film Air on Friday, the actor shared details about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, that maybe... he shouldn't have.

Allow me to explain.

During the 50-year-old's appearance on the talk show, Barrymore asked if the couple has a cheat drawer in the house with their favourite foods.

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you," Affleck replied.

"Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything."

Then, without skipping a beat, Affleck added that his wife's figure really just comes down to her work ethic and genetics.

"She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing," he joked.

"There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Image: OnTheLo.

Unfortunately for Affleck, whose intentions were undeniably pure, he has been pulled into a discussion about the impact of diet culture and negative talk surrounding food.

The hosts of The Spill, Mamamia's entertainment podcast, Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece broke down the topic, noting that the actor was "trying" to support his wife but was unsuccessful.

"He's trying to do her a solid and speak publicly, but no one wants him to," Brodnik said.

"He obviously thought he was onto a bit of a winning streak there. But as a man, he [doesn't] have to be across the nuances of toxic diet culture."

Reece also pointed out that Lopez doesn't have to discuss her husband's diet and instead treats him as a "serious actor".

"[She] speaks very articulately about her man," she said.

"She knows everything to say because her husband needs praise. He needs to feel like he is a serious actor. So what does she do? She speaks about how serious he is as a writer, [and] how talented he is."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast.





Following her husband's interview, Lopez was then forced to comment on the story during her own press rounds

"It is true. He does see me eat pizza. He does see me eat cookies," she said while promoting her new movie Mother.

"He does see me eat those things but I'm also conscious of [what it is I'm eating so] I try to have a balance to it."

During The Spill's podcast episode dissecting the two interviews, Reece added how difficult of a position conversations like that put talk show hosts in, like Barrymore.

"I think that's the thing that really annoyed me about it too, what position that puts Drew Barrymore," Reece said.

"She knows how problematic it is but she takes one for the team and kind of like, puts a spin on it, and makes it seem like he's gushing over his wife and she's just like, swooning over."

"But it is annoying when you see those specific conversations happen with female talk show hosts," she added.

"We're better than that. Drew Barrymore is better than that. Respect her."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.