Exactly how this woman made her baby bump disappear.

Pregnant women have been sharing videos of a breathing technique that almost makes their bumps disappear.

The “belly pump” videos are proving a hit on Instagram – with thousands of views.

Spearheaded by a US fitness studio, The Bloom Method, the pumping is described as “diaphragmatic breathing with deep core engagement”.

But we just call it “wow”.

Brooke Cates, from The Bloom Method, said on Instagram that “every expecting mother should be adding this to her daily regimen”.

She claims it decreases low back and pelvic pain and helps teach women how to push during labour.

Fans of the studio have shared their belly pumping versions on Instagram.

Cates claims the technique provides de-stressing signals to the unborn baby.

