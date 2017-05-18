News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

pregnancy

Exactly how this woman made her baby bump disappear.

Pregnant women have been sharing videos of a breathing technique that almost makes their bumps disappear.

The “belly pump” videos are proving a hit on Instagram – with thousands of views.

Spearheaded by a US fitness studio, The Bloom Method, the pumping is described as “diaphragmatic breathing with deep core engagement”.

But we just call it “wow”.

Brooke Cates, from The Bloom Method, said on Instagram that “every expecting mother should be adding this to her daily regimen”.

She claims it decreases low back and pelvic pain and helps teach women how to push during labour.

Fans of the studio have shared their belly pumping versions on Instagram.

Cates claims the technique provides de-stressing signals to the unborn baby.

Podcast: What you really need for a newborn

Pregnancies on the big screen

Tags: belly-pumping , fitness , pregant , pregnancy , videos

Related Stories

Recommended