A Hollywood star just Snapchatted her very first bikini wax. And... ouch.

Most of us spend our time on the waxing table thinking of nothing but how long it is before we can get the hell out of there.

During her first bikini wax, actress Bella Thorne was evidently more focused on something else entirely: her fans.

The Big Love star decided to Snapchat the hair-ripping experience for our viewing pleasure (or schadenfreude, more accurately).

She even brought a sidekick along to ensure the scene could be filmed from multiple angles.

The result is… wince-inducing.

Everything about the video — from Thorne’s splayed legs to her yelps of agony — is all too painfully familiar.

You can watch the entire ordeal here: