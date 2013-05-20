Monday's news in just two minutes.

1. The parents of a baby girl whose photo was used without permission by Channel 9’s The Footy Show say they’ll be seeking legal action. A Facebook image of Bella Richmond was reportedly shown during the broadcast of last Thursday’s episode and the comment was made that the 18-month old resembled commentator Peter Sterling. Bella’s parents Michael and Melanie Richmond told News Limited: “We were going to let it go but we can’t. Someone has put our baby on TV. We want to get some feedback on what our legal options are now.”

2. Legislation that allows child care centres to ban unvaccinated children from attending will be introduced to NSW parliament. The ‘no jab, no play’ legislation aims to curb the number of parents who do not vaccinate their children. NSW Opposition Leader John Robertson said: “This shouldn’t be about the alternative wishes of parents who choose to ignore the science. It has to be about the health of our children.”

3. It’s been reported that more than 10 per cent of babies are born to mothers with a history of mental heath problems. Those problems include issues with drugs or alcohol and a tendency for stress, according to the Medical Journal of Australia. Dr Melissa O’Donnell said mothers who fall into the category were at a greater risk of post natal depression and that the figures highlighted the need for people to seek treatment early.

4. North Korea launched four short range missiles as part of a “military drill” over the weekend, prompting concern from South Korea and the UN. South Korean ministry spokesman Kim Hyung-Seok said: “We find it deplorable that the North does not stop provocative actions such as the launch of guided missiles yesterday… We call on the North to take responsible actions for our sake and for the sake of the international community.”

5. A five-year-old boy is in a serious condition after being thrown from the carnival ride he was on. The boy was at Queensland’s Mary MacKillop Catholic School fair, on a ride called The Frizbee, when he slipped from his seat and fell 10 metres, landing on a fairy floss stand. It’s not yet known whether the boy was too short for the ride or whether the safety bar failed.