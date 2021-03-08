There's a wild rumour that Belinda dated a 73-year-old man before going on MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. There's a wild rumour that Belinda dated a 73-year-old man before going on MAFS.

Oh.

It looks like Married At First Sight's Belinda Vickers has quite the backstory - and it involves a 73-year-old Melbourne man who goes by the nickname 'Mr Ugly'.

The So Dramatic! podcast claims Belinda really does have an ex, Martin De Bono, who she met at Cloud nightclub in Melbourne where he worked on the door and she frequently visited.

"Belinda dated him for a couple of years before they broke up in March 2020, just a few months after he was charged with indecent assault," So Dramatic said on Instagram.

According to Megan Pustetto, the incident is still before courts, but De Bono is being charged with indecent assault.

We really hope things work out with her MAFS hubby Patrick Dwyer then...

2. Oh. It looks like Bryce from MAFS might actually be an actor.

Well, there's always one.

This year, it's been revealed that MAFS' Bryce Ruthven is a paid actor who appeared on Home and Away in 2008.

An article from the Morning Bulletin resurfaced this week where a 20-year-old Bryce was interviewed on his career ambitions, and although Married at First Sight wasn't quite specified, he came pretty close.

At the time, Bryce was pursuing a career in soccer with the Capricorn Cougars, although it was short-lived as he quickly returned to TV.

“Soccer is my main priority at the moment, but if it doesn’t work out I will definitely keep pursuing acting,” he said at the time.

As well as his 3-week stint on Home and Away, Bryce also appeared on All Saints and in a Nokia commercial.

3. "What more could you ask for?" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that their second child will be a baby girl.

The couple shared the exciting news during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"It's a girl!" said Harry.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs," he added.

When Oprah asked if the couple were "done" with two children, Meghan responded, "Done. Two is it."

Harry and Meghan went on to say that their daughter will be born in summer, which falls between June and August in the US.

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child back in February.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The pair also released a black-and-white photo taken remotely via iPad by their longtime friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

4. Whoops! Jamie Doran just revealed Coco’s relationship status after MAFS.

Rumours have been going around for a while now that MAFS bride Coco Stedman cheats on her on-screen husband, Sam Carraro, with Cameron Dunne.

But now it appears Coco and Cam might not last after the show. And in a surprising yet delightful twist, Bachelor In Paradise contestant Jamie Doran has all the tea.

In a recent interview with The Wash, Jamie explained that he spent New Year’s Eve with Coco and she didn't mention anything about her relationship with Cam.

"I’m not just saying it, she’s legit one of the coolest girls I’ve ever met. I had a good chat to her about reality tv etc," Jamie told the publication.

"We didn’t talk about [Cameron] at all. She just said she had filmed MAFS, and it was going to air soon."

Jamie, who also appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette, went on to offer Coco some advice about the aftermath of appearing on reality TV.

"I just told her to get ready for the rollercoaster, as it can get pretty hectic at times. I had never watched MAFS before, so I didn’t even know what questions to ask her. She’s legit such a legend in person though! That bloke should have been stoked to be matched with her."

When asked if he'd be interested in dating Coco, Jamie responded saying, "I’m living up on the GC now".

Well, there you go.

5. "I want to step out of this public world." Samantha Armytage has quit Sunrise.

Samantha Armytage has announced her departure from Sunrise after eight years.

Armytage shared the news on Monday March 8, saying, "the time has come for the sun to set" on her time at the Seven Network's morning show.

"I have some big news to announce," Armytage said live on air.

"I have always been very brave and fearless in my life and my career and this decision is no different."

Armytage cried as she shared the news. She said the death of her mother in November 2020 and her recent wedding to husband Richard Lavender contributed to her choice to leave.

"As many of you know, my personal life the last six months has been very bittersweet, some bits have been very happy and some bits have been very, very sad and I want to step out of this public world for a while, take some time and calm things down. Enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family and husband and Banjo."

Feature Image: Nine.