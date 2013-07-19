News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Mockumentary: Behind the scenes of the Mamamia office.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

People often ask us what it’s like to work at Mamamia office.

In response, we tend to use words like busy, hectic, fast, colourful and well, we could be here all night…

Adequately describing the feeling of coming into work every day and never knowing what the internet, the 24-hour news cycle – or Mia and Jam for that matter – are going throw at you, is exciting, stimulating and exhilirating.

And so we’ve decided to make a little mockumentary to show our readers what it takes to run a website and what goes on behind the scenes in an office full of women journalists.

The Editorial Team have put on our acting pants and we’ve created a six part series with the generous help and support of our friends (and suppliers) at Post-It.

So without further ado…

We’re proud (and a little nervous) to introduce: Behind the Screens at the Mamamia office. (Geddit!?!) Part 1.

Grab some popcorn, forgive our terrible, terrible acting and enjoy.

Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content that is brought to you by Post-It. You can claim your own free sample of Post-It Super Sticky Notes here.

Tags: entertainment-tv , movies , movies-and-music , partners , post-it-notes , video

Related Stories

Recommended