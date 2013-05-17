Behind the scenes pics: Gwyneth Paltrow gets ready for the Met Ball.

1. Had enough of Gwyneth Paltrow or the Met Ball? We thought we had too but boy were we wrong.
Gwneyth has released some behind the scenes pics of her getting ready for the big night on her website Goop. The candid pictures reveal the process she goes through to get red-carpet ready.
The shots are super pervy and rather addictive to look at. What do you think?
Take a look at the rest of pics below:
3. What these celebrities are worth will blow you mind.
The Huffington Post has released a list of the most jaw-droppingly rich celebrities – and there are some surprising names on the list.
Probably most shocking? Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of Seinfeld fame, is worth more than Oprah AND J.K Rowling. What the what?
Turns out she was actually born into a SUPER rich family, so was already loaded before she gained worldwide fame and comedic glory. Interesting.
Take a look at some of the names on the list:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – $3 billion
Oprah – $2.8 billion
J.K Rowling – $1 billion
Madonna – $650 million
Gloria Estefan – $500 million
Dolly Parton/Celine Dion – $400 million