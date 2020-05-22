Literally just 5 easy bedroom ideas from Instagram.

Now that we’re spending more time at home than ever before, we’re all wanting to up our homewares game.

But as many of us have learnt time and time again – it’s not as easy as it looks.

Take a bedroom, for example. It always seems as though a new bedspread and a rug of some description will do the trick, but within two weeks, you’re often looking around thinking, ‘this just…isn’t how it looks on Instagram.’

So let’s take a deep breath, and take in some serious style inspiration before we make any rash decisions.

WATCH: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.

Luckily, Instagram has been booming with simple style tips and tricks lately to make our houses look that little bit more livable, inviting and chic.

So without further ado, here are five easy bedroom style ideas that literally anyone can do.

1. Book stacking

By collecting all your most aesthetically pleasing books and stacking them on top of one another, you can create pops of colour throughout the room. And it allows your nicest books to be on display, instead of being stored away in a cupboard.

2. Mirrors

No matter how small your bedroom is, a mirror (or multiple) will immediately make the space look and feel bigger. Mirrors also help bounce light across the room, so if your bedroom is dark and you want to brighten it, this is the way to go.

3. Decorate with plants and florals

Flowers have this unique ability to transform a house into a home; they bring a sense of warmth to the room. Whether you use real plants (and know how to keep them alive) or something faux, both add some life to the bedroom.

Flower Power Fiddle Leaf Fig, from $40.99.

4. Make your hanging clothes visible

If you've run out of hanging space, this is the perfect tip for you. Instead of trying to cram all of your clothes into your wardrobe cupboard, buy a hanging rack and put your nicest pieces on display.

5. Forget making the bed

We know, making the bed is one of the first rules to follow if you want to have a productive morning. But just take our advice one day. It might mess with your organisation, especially if the rest of the room is clean, but your bedroom will look very Instagram chic.

Do you have any other tips? If so, let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@elle_ferguson @matildadjerf