In her many years in the fashion and beauty industry, Bec Judd has accrued some winning beauty tips.

In a Facebook Live interview with Mamamia, Judd said she first became interested in makeup at age 12, before signing on as a model when she was a “pimply-faced” 16-year-old with “braces and overplucked thin eyebrows.”

Frankly, that’s a look that’s really hard to imagine when she looks this fabulous, but hey, we’ve all been there.

Luckily for us, the Skincare Company ambassador was kind enough to share her best beauty and skincare advice. Prepare to take notes.

Judd said the key to her glowing skin — aside from her 26-week pregnancy with twins — was serum.

“Really invest in some good serums, they resurface the skin, regenerate cells, and they just give you the most perfect skin,” she explained.

“Serums are a little bit more expensive, but you only need one tiny little drop to the trick.”

The 33-year-old mum uses a mix of vitamins C, B5 and B3, as well as vitamin A when she’s not pregnant. She said although the products produced a “beautiful canvas” for makeup, they come with a word of warning.

“Believe me, read the instructions. When I first started using serums I’d go pump, pump, pump, whack it on and I wouldn’t follow the directions. I ended up losing half the skin on my face because the products are so powerful, a little bit goes a long way,” she joked.

"Avoid under your eyes and around your nose and just apply to the rest of your face."

Rebecca Judd

Serums aside, the Postcards presenter said it’s also worth treating yourself to a quality BB cream, CC cream or foundation.

Judd also outlined what her five-minute beauty regimen looked like on a normal day on ‘mum duty’. “I wake up in the morning and do a quick cleanse, because I don’t know about you, but when I sleep I get a bit sweaty,” she said.

She’ll then finish prepping her skin using a serum with vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, then moisturiser.

From there, it’s dabs of concealer around the nose, under the eyes and on any spots, before wiping on a little bronzer and filling in her brows.

“I do not leave the house without drawing some eyebrows on,” she stressed.

Judd’s top advice for new mums was to look after their skin with cleansers and serums. She also added that small, quick touches like concealer, eyebrow pencil, bronzer and mascara always helped.

Watch: Bec Judd opens up about the moment she realised she was having twins.

“It’s so hard as a new mum. Who’s got the time, really? I’ve been there with newborns,” she observed.

“At least if you’re feeling a bit brighter, you catch yourself in the reflection and go, ‘Oh! I’m semi-fresh’, it helps your confidence.”

Like Zoe Foster Blake, Judd is a believer in spending on long-lasting beauty solutions, saying she was currently rushing to finish some big hair treatments before giving birth to her twins.

“I don’t know when I’m going to go in next. So then that’s done and that’s a long-term beauty treatment that will see me through those first horrific newborn days,” she said.

With her twin boys coming in as little as two weeks from now, those days aren’t far away.

Listen: Bec Judd on the moment she got back on the catwalk after birth of her first child, Oscar.