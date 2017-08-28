Pregnant Bachelor star Bec Chin just got engaged.

She may not have won Bachelor Sam Wood’s heart, but Bec Chin is getting her very own happily ever after.

The former contestant, who is currently pregnant with her first child, announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her partner Dean Vee.

“A THOUSAND YES’S” Bec captioned an image of her and her new fiancé on social media.

“Because I want you. I want all of you. Forever. You and me, everyday.”

Bec also shared the moments before and after the proposal, which took place over the weekend as the couple took a romantic holiday in New Zealand.

Bec shared a snap of holding her baby bump on her Instagram stories, noting that it was taken “moments before” Dean proposed.

She also gave her fans a glimpse of Dean down on one knee, before sharing a close-up of her gorgeous ring.

Just last month, the couple revealed the gender of their baby to family and friends by cutting into a cake.

Slicing into the white cake, Bec and Dean saw pink, meaning they were expecting a girl. Their daughter is due in January.

The former Bachelor contestant and Dean started dating in October 2015, just months after Bec was eliminated from the show by Sam Wood.

Chin is perhaps best known as one of the contestants taken on Wood's infamous 'Groundhog date', where three Bachelorettes each went on identical, deliberately disastrous outings with the personal trainer.

Of course, Bec isn't the only one with a Bachie baby on the way - Sam and his winner, Snezana Markoski are also expecting.

Who said true love doesn't exist?

