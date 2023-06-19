A viral video and an arrest: Why everyone's talking about singer Bebe Rexha.

Popstar Bebe Rexha is "good" after she was struck in the face and injured by a phone thrown at the stage during a Sunday night concert in New York City.

In clips of the event, Rexha is shown dropping to the floor after being hit towards the end of the concert, bringing it to an abrupt, unfortunate end.

She left the stage and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she required stitches.

The man who threw the phone has been identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey. He was arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, NYPD confirmed.

Footage from the concert shows other people in the crowd helping to identify him for security, who removed him.

Rexha is currently touring her Best F*n Night of My Live Tour in support for her new album Bebe.

The incident is the latest example of concertgoers throwing objects at artists on stage.

Last November, Harry Styles was hit in the eye after a fan threw Skittles on stage as he performed during his world tour.

Other viral videos popular on TikTok document the moment Styles was hit in the groin by a drink bottle, and sprayed in the face with water as he sang.

Feature image: Instagram/Bebe Rexha.