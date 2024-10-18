'I test beauty products for a living. Here's exactly what's worth buying in the sales.'

Do you know what I love more than writing about beauty products? Spending all my money on 'em! Especially when the sales are on. Because who doesn't love a good discount?! Show me who.

With the cost of living on the rise, we all need to save our pennies where we can — and that extends to shopping.

This weekend, Myer is hosting their Myer One Beauty Sale. Yep, products from brands including Lancôme, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Giorgio Armani, Clarins, YSL, M.A.C and many more will all be 20 per cent off in-store and online for Myer One members — from Saturday 19 October to Sunday 20th of October.

If you're not already a member, you can head here to join Myer One.

Watch: Speaking of beauty, here's an explainer on the US reaction to MCoBeauty. Post continues below.

Whether you want to pick up some beauty goodies for gifts or have a few things on your wish list to check off (I'm lookin' at you, SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic), there couldn't be a better time to do it.

To help you navigate the overwhelming sales chaos, I've pulled together the best brands and products that you need to shop, immediately.

From Estee Lauder to Benefit Cosmetics, here's what I've got my eye on.

SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, $242 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

This is one of my Holy Grail serums. There. I said it. The only issue? It's so dang spendy. So, you bet I'm going to add one to my cart! Whenever I'm using it, it makes my skin look better. Brighter. Healthier.

CIRCA Oceanique Fragrance Diffuser, $49.95 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

The scents of CIRCA Oceanique candles and diffusers are unreal. Clean, fresh and crisp — it's full of beautiful patchouli and sandalwood, with notes of mandarin. The perfect summery house fragrance.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Micro Capsule Skin Replenishing Essence, $92 with 20 per cent off.

I'm not much of an essence girl (I'm too lazy), but I will forever remember the first time I tried this. I was so angry at myself for not trying it sooner. It instantly adds radiance and hydration to dull, dehydrated skin, leaving you plump and glowing. I'll take three.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, $41 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

I've loved these lip oils for a long time — they're ultra-nourishing, non-sticky and make your lips look glorious. I slather them on alone, but you can also pop them on top of lipstick it a tint to make your lips look extra juicy.

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Eyebrow Gel, $48 with 20 per cent off.

Fuller-looking brows this way, please! This little gem is hands down the easiest way to nab better brows. A couple of swipes and viola! Easy as pie.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $199 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

You have to try Estée Lauder's cult ANR at least once in your life. Sorry, we don't make the rules. This lush hydrating serum tackles signs of ageing and is the perfect all-rounder. Grab it while you can!

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $62 for 50ml with 20 per cent off.

This moisturiser leaves your skin feeling immediately hydrated, comfy and happy. One of my absolute staple skincare products for a solid dose of hydration when my skin is feeling thirsty and dull.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $115 with 20 per cent off.

If I had a dollar for every time I talked about this foundation, I'd be a very wealthy gal. Because this is my all-time favourite formula and I talk about it at least once a week. Beautifully lightweight and silky, it's one of those your-skin-but-better formula goodies.

Bobbi Brown Corrector Stick, $60 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

The formula is creamy, non-cakey and *actually* camouflages and neutralises the undertones of my eye area, making me look fresh and awake. Plus, it lasts!

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum, $215 for 50ml with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

While making a decision to splurge on an expensive product isn't exactly easy (especially now more than ever), there's good reason this is such a cult product. It's a serious multitasker that just *works* — it brightens skin, evens out texture and keeps everything hydrated, soft and supple.

Clinique Almost Lipstick, $48 with 20 per cent off.

Image: Myer.

That Clinique lipstick that went viral on TikTok is on sale and it's an actual chameleon. A mix between a gloss and lipstick, my fave shade is 'Pink Honey'.

What are you snapping up on the sales? Share with us below.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Feature image: Myer/Mamamia.

Are you someone who values beauty, health, and self-care? Take our short survey to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!

TAKE SURVEY ➤