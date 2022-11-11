'I'm a beauty editor. These are the 15 products to snap up in the sales right now.'

It's that time of the year again, friends. Yes, it's here! It's SALES TIME.

And if you're a beauty aficionado like myself, this is your moment. This is where you get to snap up some of the stuff that's been on your list for yonks - makeup, skincare, haircare, the whole shebang.

Including *that* foundation you've wanted for ages, but it always seems a little too spendy.

But the thing is, when sales like Click Frenzy come along, it can get very confusing knowing exactly what you should pop in your cart.

To help you navigate the noisy sales chaos, here are the 15 beauty products that I recommend snapping up - STAT.

Who Is Elijah HIS I HER, was $159, now $127.20.

With notes such as bergamot, violet and cardamom, this gender-neutral scent from Australian brand Who Is Elijah is a must-try. It's an easy-to-wear fragrance and I guarantee it'll end up as your signature scent. Prove me wrong!

Make Up For Ever Mist & Fix, was $43, now $30.10.

If you want makeup that sticks around for more than, like, two hours - you can't go past this face mist. Recommended by makeup artists everywhere, it's one of those products you'll always find yourself coming back to. The best part? Not only does it set your makeup for up to 12 hours, but it keeps your skin hydrated, too.

Napoleon Perdis famously said, "it's a crime not to prime" - and its makeup advice we still live by. That's why it makes sense that one of the bestselling products is their Auto Pilot Skin Primer. If you've never tried it, you're doing yourself a serious disfavour.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow and Volumising Pencil Set, was $49, now $43.30.

Everyone needs to try Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow at least once in their life. That's the rules. And there's no better way to try the bestseller than scooping up this jazzy deal - a full-sized Gimme Brow+ along with the new Gimme Brow+ Volumising Pencil in a cute, mini version. Nice!

Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pots, was $40, now $32.

I love how versatile these little cream pots are. Use for cheeks, lips and eyes for a cute monochromatic look - this carrot shade is one of my favourite picks.

Tata Harper Hyaluronic Gel Moisturiser, was $197, now $128.

If you've tried Tata Harper products before, you'll get the hype around them. The skincare is beautiful. This ultra-lightweight gel moisturiser is perfect for oily/combination skin types - and it's currently on sale at Sephora. Which is good news, because she ain't cheap.

Zoeva Authentik Skin Foundation, was $49, now $24.50.

If you're looking for a new foundation, you just gotta try this guy. It's one of my go-to formulas for good reason. It gives your skin the most radiant finish, and feels lovely and lightweight on the skin.

If your'e a retinol newbie and looking where to start, I highly recommend this gem from La Roche-Posay. It's gentle for even the most sensitive skin (me!), but still packs a punch when it comes to minimising the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, was $84.60, now $65.99.

Oh, come on - as if you're not going to snap up the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation! It's become a cult formula for a reason. Lightweight and long-wearing, this full-coverage formula dries to a matte finish and is a particularly good option for those with oily/combo skin.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, was $25.99, now $12.99.

The viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara is on sale at Priceline! And YES it's as good as everyone says it is. I've tried it, and I can confirm. It honestly makes your lashes look so spidery and long - that touching-the-brow-bone kind of level. If you're looking for a new Holy Grail mascara, I reckon this could be it.

Nude By Nature Natural Mineral Cover, was $42.95, now $30.06.

Approximately everyone who has tried Nude By nature Natural Mineral Cover raves about it - it's one of their best-selling products for good reason. Delivering sheer to full coverage and a satin finish, it has a gorgeous weightless formula that makes it the perfect option for everyday wear.

Augustinus Bader The Cream, was $250, now $202.80.

If you've been wanting to try this celebrity-approved formula for a while, but you're not too keen on the price (we don't blame you!), you can pick it up a little cheaper on Net-a-Porter. It's honestly still eye-wateringly expensive for a cream, but if you really want to see what all the fuss is about - there's never been a better time to give it a whirl.

SLIP Embroidered Silk Queen Pillowcase, was $95, now $74.10.

If you're a lady with a face, you should DEFINITELY be putting that beautiful head on a mulberry silk pillowcase. Why? Because they're the bee's knees when it comes to keeping your skin in tip-top shape while you snooze. No irritation. No tugging on your delicate skin. Kind to your hair. Get around it!

Marc Jacobs Daisy, was $132, now $79.

Marc Jacobs Daisy is an absolute classic. Launched back in 2007, it's stood the test of time and still remains one of the most popular fragrances getting around. A floral, woody scent that's surprisingly light and fresh, it's one of those cult perfumes that always make a great gift (whether it's for you or someone else).

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss, was $20.99, now $10.49.

Okay, but were we aware that this is a dupe for the popular Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb? Yes! It is. And at half the price, too. There's nine different shades that can be worn alone or over lipstick, making your lips look plump, juicy and full. Perfect for holiday season, I reckon.

