How exactly should you use skin serum?

It’s the beauty equivalent of the chicken or the egg question: Which comes first, the sunscreen or the moisturiser?

And where does primer fit in? And what about serum?

With all the new beauty products invading our bathroom cabinets it’s no wonder we’re confused about which order to layer our products in. Use the following as a handy guide.

This regime assumes you have cleansed and toned your skin:

1. Sunscreen*.

The Cancer Council recommends that sunscreen be applied to clean skin underneath your make up and before moisturiser. By applying moisturiser first, the sunscreen won’t be able to interact with the skin the way it should therefore making it less effective.

What about foundations and moisturisers that contain sunscreen I hear you ask? Many cosmetic sunscreen products offer protection that is much lower than the maximum recommended SPF30+ and these are fine if you are going to be outside for short periods of time such as a quick trip to the shops at lunchtime. However, if you need to spend periods of time in the sun, the Cancer Council advise you use a separate sunscreen and reapply it every two hours (not just once in the morning).

Dermalogica’s Solar Defense Booster spf30 is a gem of a product, I can’t recommend it highly enough. You can apply it directly to skin for full SPF30 coverage or mix it (in equal parts) to your moisturiser or foundation if you are only going to be outside for brief periods of time. It’s also newly formulated to be a SPF50.