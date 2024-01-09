'I just culled my makeup bag and ditched these 4 products.'

It's the start of 2024, and this means two things: New Year's resolutions and an itch to absolutely cull all The Stuff from every inch of your life. Including your beauty routine.

And seeing as I test a LOT of products throughout the year, it makes clearing out my beauty cupboard quite the task.

Invariably, my makeup bag ends up somehow splitting itself into three or four makeup bags throughout the year, because I never want to let go of anything (the pretty packaging! the colours!) and want to try all of the things. Which is silly, really. Because I only ever end up using a few select products on the daily.

And look, there's no point hanging onto those matte lipsticks I haven't worn since 2011.

Along with half of the stuff being expired and gross, there's also a lot of products and practices that've changed in the past year – so it's time to shake things up.

Watch: Remember that time I put 10 pumps of foundation on my face? I do. Post continues below.

Just for the record, this doesn't mean you can't wear and love these products. Of course not! What you put on your face is totally up to you. This is more to do with what kind of formulas are popular right now and the stuff I'm using more and more!

With that outta the way, let's get to it!

1. Full-coverage foundation.

I can't remember the last time I used full-coverage foundation? Obviously in recent-ish times, because I still had it in my makeup bag, but I honestly haven't used it in yonks. Not because I have anything against full-coverage foundation (she's just fine, thanks), but in recent times, sheer formulas such as skin tints and illuminating drops have taken over my base makeup game. And I've found myself reaching for these more and more.

They're lightweight, easy to use, don't cake or crease, and still make my skin look like skin – just a better version of itself, y'know? A lot of them also contain hydrating ingredients (such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid) to help smooth and plump the skin's texture, along with providing a hint of dewy coverage.

Plus, there are SO many newbies on the market, it makes it almost impossible to not want to give it a whirl. Some of my faves right now are the Ultra Violette Illuminating Drops, $45, Holme Beauty Primer, $65 and Nude By Nature Hydra Serum Tinted Skin Perfector, $34.95.

2. Powdered eyeshadow.

Cream eyeshadow is now all I use – and my You Beauty podcast co-host Leigh Campbell totally called it. And handy, really, because similar to skin tints and illuminating drops, there's been an EPIC amount of cream and liquid eyeshadow launches.

As a lazy person who can't be bothered trying to perfect a blended eyeshadow look, it's honestly the dream. Cream or liquid is quick, easy and I love how it doesn't have to be perfect – you can just swipe it on with your fingers and smudge it out. Easy!

If you're looking for some options, I love Rare Beauty All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Sticks, $39, and Mecca Max Zoom Flex Fluid Liquid Eyeshadows, $22.

3. Liquid eyeliner.

If there's one thing you must know about me, it's that a winged eyeliner is one of my staple beauty looks. I usually feel naked without a swipe of liquid liner. However, towards the end of last year I started experimenting with kohl liners and a more smudgy/deconstructed eyeliner look – and honestly, I'm kind of really into it.

I've been using the Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n Kohl in Barbarella Brown, $36, and just running it across my bottom and top lash line, smudging it out with my finger. Similar to the cream eyeshadow look I was talking about above, it’s okay to look messy – that's the point!

So, I'm officially giving winged liner a seat on the proverbial beauty bench.

4. False lashes.

Okay, but I'm officially going to stop trying to make false lashes happen for myself because I JUST CAN'T APPLY THEM. No matter how much I try. They're finnicky, time-consuming and I almost always end up butchering my entire eye look trying to mash them into my lash line. I just suck at them.

Plus, in case you missed it, I've been using a Very Good eyelash serum and my lashes have never been in better shape. So I'm officially culling all the false lashes from my makeup bag (don't worry, they're not being thrown out! They're going to my sister-in-law, who is a whizz on the falsies), and instead I'm focusing on keeping my lashes in their best shape possible.

What are you ditching from your makeup routine in 2024? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied.