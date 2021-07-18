Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: The first makeover is a goddamn SUCCESS.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

In a galaxy far, far away... or central Sydney, the beauties and the geeks arrive at Comic Con.

There are people dressed as superheros and anime characters and Chewbacca. It's clear Jessica has never seen Star Wars, because she's acting like Chewy is a terrifying monster and not a goddamn hero.

But there's no time for me to defend everyone's favourite Wookiee, because Sophie is here and serving her very best Cate Blanchett as the hot elf in Lord of the Rings impression.

The geeks' eyes pop out of their heads, and their excitement only increases when she explains today's challenge is to create a comic book hero for their beauty to dress up and perform as onstage.

The winner gets a date, and the bottom two are at risk of being the first pair eliminated.

Womp womppp.

The geeks get to planning, and then have to... explain their characters to the beauties who will play them.

They all look great, except perhaps Kiera who Lachlan has turned into a cosplay of Eliza's pet lizard.

Image: Nine.

Leticia goes first. Technically, this challenge requires the beauties to act, but she's this high energy all the time.

Gabrielle is terrified of public speaking, so this challenge is her worst nightmare. Dr Frank is super sweet and offers her advice, before being the greatest hype boy in the audience as she speaks.

It's not great, but Dr Frank's "I'm so proud of her" speech afterwards is SO FREAKING SWEET.

Kiera and her lizard outfit, which is actually a cheetah(?), do FINE HONESTLY, Jessica offends the host and Eliza spends 12 hours telling us the backstory of her character. Honestly, I zoned out. Something about poisonous gas and realising evil people are... evil.

Image: Giphy.

Jess is serving Victoria's Secret realness in her silver and gold costume designed by cosplay extraordinaire Superman James, and she's a very obvious winner.

Finally, Bryanna's costume looks like she's vomited rainbows, but it's absolutely adorable because Kiran planned the entire character to be like her. I'm not crying, you're crying.

She wants to make him proud with her performance and LOOK AT HIM HE IS VERY PROUD.

Literally the proudest person I have ever seen in my life. Image: Nine. Literally the proudest person I have ever seen in my life. Image: Nine. They also win because DUH, which means it's date time! And these two pairs really like each other! Romantically!

KISS! KISS! KISS!

Oooooooh, turns out Bryanna and Kiran aren't going on a date after all.

BECAUSE WE ARE ABOUT TO GET OUR FIRST MAKEOVER.

Look. I know the makeovers are a little... problematic. The geeks are great the way they are, appearance is not that important etc. etc. etc. but COME ON DON'T PRETEND YOU'RE NOT EXCITED.

Kiran is bloody thrilled at the prospect, so Bryanna is too.

He tells her he dresses the way he does because he's never had anyone he wanted to dress up for, and even if he did, he wouldn't know how.

They have a heart-to-heart about Kiran's loneliness and how he's avoided getting close to people.

HE CRIES. SHE CRIES. ONCE AGAIN WE ALL CRY.

Meanwhile, Jess and Superman James are going on an actual date.

This is James' first date ever and I would like to applaud him for organising to hang out (ha ha ha) at a trapeze school. That's so fun! My first date ever was going to a movie. We held hands halfway through the film. I would've much preferred to be swung upside down from a rope!

They perform superhero moves in the air and we do realise James isn't actual Superman, right? Like I'm pretty sure?

Back on land, they discuss being a ~strong pair~ and gaze into each other's eyes.

KISS! KISS! KISS!

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

THEY KISS.

ON THE CHEEK.

James says he almost kissed her properly but wasn't sure she wanted to kiss him back which is... thoughtful but also LOOK AT HER FACE JAMES IT IS ENTIRELY CLEAR SHE WANTS TO PASH.

RIGHT. NOW.

SHE'S LITERALLY STARING AT YOUR LIPS DUDE. Image: Nine.

OH, in all my excitement about a kiss that did not happen I forgot ONE GEEK IS ABOUT TO BE TURNED INTO A REGULATION HOTTIE.

A woman clips his hair and I am mesmerised.

Why is this... soothing?

Kiran says when he looks in the mirror he sees someone who is "not particularly noteworthy" and this makeover might change that.

UGH JUST A SEC, I NEED TO GRAB ANOTHER TISSUE.

Back at HQ, Jess and Superman James return from their date and all anyone cares about is if they kissed.

Everyone is... very disappointed that they did not but whatever, because IT'S FINALLY TIME TO SEE A MADEOVER KIRAN.

Bryanna says she hopes to see the same Kiran she saw earlier but hopefully just with a bit more confidence, it's lovely blah blah blah BUT COME ON PLS HURRY UP AND SHOW US.

There's a door which splits the old Kiran in half and a lot of smoke but then HOLY HECK HE APPEARS.

AND WTF.

HE LOOKS.

SO.

GOOD.

?!!?!?1?!1?1//!? Image: Nine.

?!!?!!!!!!!!! Image: Nine.

Everyone is SHOOK including Kiran who hasn't even SEEN HIMSELF IN THE MIRROR UNTIL THIS VERY MOMENT.

He does a lil boy band dance and Bryanna tells him she's so happy he's happy.

BLESS THEM.

And also.

KISS! KISS! KISS!

From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, I guess, we now must prepare to say goodbye to one couple.

The bottom two are Jessica and Jackson and Dr Frank and Gabrielle.

LACHIE IS CRYING BEFORE ANYTHING HAS EVEN HAPPENED YET.

Dr Frank gives him a hug and FFS, I'm running out of tissues.

The elimination challenge is an entirely unnecessary "ear-to-ear" challenge requiring the teams to literally... transport a ball... ear-to-ear and then... blow balls into holes. Literally.

Look. It's really bloody strange.

We absolutely did not need this. Image: Nine.

I repeat: DID NOT need this. Image: Nine.

Jackson and Jessica have the superior blowing skills, sending Dr Frank and Gabrielle home.

Gab says she feels like it was her fault and Dr Frank assures her it was not and gives her a pep talk about how she's much more capable than she gives herself credit for.

YES I DO NEED ANOTHER TISSUE, THANK YOU FOR ASKING. Image: Nine.

Dr Frank talks about what the competition taught him AND I JUST REALLY LOVE HOW HIS GLASSES HAVE FOGGED UP.

SWEETHEART. Image: Nine.

Sh*t, you guys. This show is so wholesome.

Farewell, Dr Frank and Gabrielle. We shall remember thee for at least another day, maybe.

Feature image: Nine.