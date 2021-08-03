Which Beauty and the Geek couples are still together? A very thorough investigation.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

Grab your trench coats, detectives. We are about to go deep into the world of... hot geeks and their possible hot girlfriends.

Because we simply must know if any of the Beauty and the Geek couples are still together.

Throughout TVs most wholesome reality show, we've watched 10 beauties and 10 geeks team up to broaden their horizons, boost their confidence and bring out the best in each other. And maybe fall in love a lil' bit.

Three couples developed romantic feelings during the show's filming: Kiran and Bryanna, George and Josie and James and Jess.

But filming ended... sometime in April (I think, look, I'm not a very good expert), and literally all I can think about is if they're still kissing out there somewhere in the real world.

The BATG contestants have been keeping quiet on the state of their relationships, probably because of contractual obligations blah blah blah, but that doesn't mean there's not rumours floating around.

So, here's what I've found, complete with Instagram embeds because... it's 2021 and did something actually happen if it wasn't shared on IG?

Kiran and Bryanna.

Never forget that time Kiran left Bryanna's apartment and she ran after him like they were in Love Actually.

These two were the first to get together in the show, but also the first of the three couples to leave. Boo.

Kiran and Bryanna have both been posting supportive posts featuring each other since their exit, but it's all been show-related and didn't give us any glimpse into their lives after filming.

Which may be because... there isn't much to tell.

When questioned by TV Week about the current status of their relationship, Bryanna even said "I can't say, sorry".

SO MYSTERIOUS.

According to gossip queen So Dramatic, they broke up soon after filming ended and that is NOT THE FEEL GOOD TEA WE WANTED TO HEAR.

Sigh. We hope they're at least still mates.

James and Jess.

On Monday night's episode, James and Jess exchanged 'I love yous' which was... a lot. But also super cute. Unfortunately, they were booted immediately after losing the challenge to reach the final three.

Neither have addressed their relationship since being eliminated on Monday, just writing about how thankful they are for the journey and lessons on their respective Instas and ignoring all the comments asking "ARE YOU STILL TOGETHER YES/NO??"

Sooo... did their love survive the 'real world'?

...Seems like a no.

WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS?

Now, normally I'd roll my eyes at 'anon sources' but these are bloody desperate times.

"Jessica stopped talking to James as soon as the show was over, she basically ghosted him," a source told So Dramatic's Megan Pustetto.

"He was devastated as he thought they had a real and special connection and were going to continue things on the outside."

NO. THAT IS NOT THE UNVERIFIED GOSSIP WE WERE AFTER.

Although, many contestants have shared how the entire cast has a group chat and have been watching the show's episodes together on Zoom, which would be a little awkward for James and Jess if the above was true. So look, we still have a tiny bit of hope.

I'm just being uncharacteristically optimistic, okay.

THE WORLD IS ON FIRE AND I JUST WANT THESE PEOPLE TO BE HAPPY.

George and Josie.

George and Josie got off to a slow start, but their relationship has blossomed in the final few weeks of the show. They discussed George moving to Sydney to be closer to her and Josie really embraced his fave hobby of Dungeons and Dragons.

So far, so bloody wholesome.

SO FOR ALL THAT IS GOOD AND HOLY CAN THEY PLEASE, PLEASE BE TOGETHER?

"Unfortunately I’m not allowed to say. All I can really say is we are definitely still close," George told Who.

Oh, for f***'s sake!!!!!!!!!!!

Josie also told Yahoo they were "in a good, healthy spot" which could mean... anything??

After the finale on Tuesday night, both Josie and George uploaded very heartfelt, sweet messages to each other, so regardless it seems like they've left with a solid love for each other (platonic or... hopefully not platonic!)

"You made me feel like I had a purpose and for the first time in bloody forever, made me feel like I was wanted, appreciated and good enough," Josie wrote about George.

Anyone got a tissue?

"My partner in crime, you have the world at your feet and I can't wait to see what you make of yourself beyond this show."

George wrote of Josie: "If you could see even a glimpse of yourself the way I've seen you, you'd know just how special you are."

OH MY GOD IT'S TOO SWEET.

ARE YOU TOGETHER Y/N??????

So Dramatic heard that Josie and George supposedly gave things a go post-show but it seems like distance and this HIGHLY INCONVENIENT pandemic got in the way, because things fizzled out.

COVID has a lot to fkn answer for if this is true.

George totally has a floppy hair Prince Charming look now, so he should be fine when dating going forward.

So. Look.

It seems like all three relationships have been a bust since filming wrapped.

But Beauty and the Geek is wholesome af and we love all the contestants, so at least we can still enjoy their ~personal growth~ etc. and wish them all happiness for the future.

Plus... it's not like it's the first reality show not to lead to lasting relationships *cough* MAFS *cough*

