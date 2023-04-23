Barry Humphries didn't find lasting love until his 50s. He said he was "smarter" when he met his fourth wife.

Barry Humphries was one of the most charismatic Australian entertainers of all time.

Best known for portraying iconic characters such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Humphries spent decades in the entertainment industry doing what he did best — performing.

Along the way there were controversies, including comments which led to his name being stripped from a Melbourne Comedy Festival award.

In the wake of his death on Saturday aged 89, his family released a statement saying Humphries was "completely himself until the very end".

And by his side was his wife of 30 years, Lizzie Spender.

In recent years, Humphries had said that Spender was 'his person', noting of his previous marriage woes: "I've had a very bad record in this matter, very bad. It's a brave woman who's married to me at present."

His first marriage was to Brenda Wright, when he was 21 and she was 19. In his memoir, Humphries said he had gone through with the marriage as a way to partly get away from his controlling mother, who did not attend the ceremony.

The marriage soon dissipated.

In 1959, Humphries moved to London with his second wife, dancer Rosalind Tong. He and Tong had two children together — daughters Tessa and Emily.

It was during the coming decade that Humphries began to struggle with alcohol and attended rehab to get help.

In 1970, he and Tong parted ways, and Humphries stopped drinking on December 31, 1971.

In his memoir, Humphries wrote: "I had intense feelings of guilt over the collapse of that relationship. Looking back, I can see I wasn't ready for it. My emotional growth was inhibited by my addiction to drink."

In 1979, Humphries married Diane Millstead, an Australian surrealist painter. Together they had two sons — Oscar and Rupert.

Humphries and Millstead split in 1989.

In 1990, Humphries married English film/television actor and food writer Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Spender.

"Why has this last marriage endured? Oh, because I'm a bit smarter now," he said to The Guardian about his relationship with Spender.

"The truth is, I'm not a very easy person to be married to. For over 10 years of my life, I had a serious alcoholic illness, but I haven't touched a drop for almost 50 years."

Lizzie Spender and Barry Humphries. Image: Getty.

As for his fourth marriage, Humphries said in a radio interview that a lot of his struggles in love came down to never feeling loved by his mother.

"She was impossible to read and I was never quite certain if I was loved," he said about her. "It could be my fault. Love is very easy to trample on and I was probably too immature with previous women. Parts of me grew up, but not the emotional part.

"I've been searching for love and security ever since, which I've only fairly recently found for the first time with Lizzie."

When the news broke of his death, it was confirmed that Humphries was surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife of 30 years, Spender.

He had been receiving treatment for health issues, following complications from a broken hip and subsequent surgery in February.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Barry Humphries passed away peacefully in Sydney, Australia today. He was surrounded by his family," read a statement given to Nine News by his publicist.

"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of Art in all its forms. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives."

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact Drug Aware, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.

