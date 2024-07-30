'It was magic.' Lauren Brant and Barry Hall have welcomed their fourth child in a loving home birth.

AFL legend Barry Hall and Hi-5 star Lauren Brant have welcomed their fourth child, announcing the news on Instagram with photos from their home birth.

Their little one arrived in the comfort of their bedroom, delivered in an inflatable pool of water set up beside their bed.

At one point, Hall got into the tub with his wife to be with their new baby.

"Our son was born 20.7.24 at 8.33pm into our loving arms at home," the couple wrote on Instagram, a week after the birth of their son.

"It was magic. We are all in the most beautiful bubble of love and are being held and supported by our incredible community."

Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.

They also sparked everyone's curiosity by teasing that more details about their son's birth will be revealed soon.

"We look forward to sharing our home-birthing story with you."

The overjoyed couple chose the name Clay, which, with its British origins, conveys a sense of earthiness and stability.

Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.

Their Instagram carousel captured the former Sydney, St Kilda, and Western Bulldogs goalkicker and his wife enjoying a poolside moment with their newborn.

They also shared intimate photos of Brant resting in bed after the birth, surrounded by her children and lovingly holding her new baby, with the umbilical cord and placenta in a metal bowl beside her.

Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.

It wasn’t long before their post was inundated with well-wishes and messages of support.

"Congratulations!!!! He is so perfect," wrote Bachelor In Paradise's Tara Pavlovic.

Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.

"Omg you finally did it!! You got a dark-haired baby! Def worth trying a 4th time for!!" wrote radio host Emily Jade O'Keeffe.

"I love him, he's so freaking cute! His brothers are going to be smitten. Sending you and Barry all the love and baby smells xx," she continued.

Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.

Earlier this year, Hall and Brant revealed that their family was growing, with Brant posting a series of photos of their three sons excitedly pointing at her baby bump.

She captioned the post, "Our year is about to get a whole lot more colourful."

"Baby Hall number four arriving July. We are so excited to share this news with you all."

Before Clay's arrival, the couple was already busy with their three sons: Miller, six, Houston, four, and Samson, two.

Hall and Brant have been married for three years, having eloped in 2021 so Brant's terminally ill sister-in-law, Sandra, could attend their wedding.

Tragically, Sandra passed away just two weeks after the wedding, following a second battle with stage-four bowel cancer.

Feature Image: Instagram @laurenbrant.