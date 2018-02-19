Australian designer, builder and television presenter Barry DuBois has shared a peaceful and happy photo to his Instagram – when he is feeling the absolute opposite.

The photo shows Du Bois with his children, five-year-old twins Arabella and Bennett, happily eating ice cream on holidays in Lindos, Rhodes, in Greece.

It’s a picture-perfect moment that would, under different circumstances, attract compliments about Du Bois’ gorgeous family. But the post includes the following heartbreaking caption:

“I guess we get the good days so we can handle the bad days. I would do anything to go back to this day right now. #love #family #wholelife #memories”

The poignant words are in reference to Du Bois’ current battle with cancer.

In 2011, The Living Room host was diagnosed with plasmacytoma myeloma, a cancer of the immune system which attacks healthy bone marrow. He was cancer-free for six years, but in October last year, it returned.

“It seems that my cancer has come back, reasonably aggressively now I have what is regarded as multiple myeloma. We’ve got a cancer in my body that has created several tumours right through my body.”

This week’s post and caption is a glimpse into his state of mind as he battles for his life for a second time. It’s also a clear statement on what matters to him most – what is his motivation to fight.



Du Bois’ post was met with hundreds of messages of support and hope from the Australian public.

One comment said, “You will have many more days like that! Your kids will just be bigger and asking you to buy them more then ice creams!”

Instagram user motopsychler observed, “Any man who has a ‘why’ to live for, can endure almost any ‘how’. What gives your life meaning, also give you strength to endure it.”

It was an idea that resonated with Du Bois, as he directly responded, “love it, and agree.”

Du Bois was also sent messages of solidarity from his Channel Ten co-workers. Carrie Bickmore wrote, “You’ve got this mate. Sending so much strength and support.”

Osher Gunsberg promised, “We are with you Baz.”

But it was this comment which summed up Australia’s feelings best; “Baz if only the tiniest % of the love you have from everyone out here goes to helping you then you have this thing beaten easy ! Your (sic) a top bloke, a great dad and we are all wishing you the very best mate.”

We wish Du Bois a speedy and full recovery, and send our love to him and his family.

