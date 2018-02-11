Where Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is living now.

Last week it emerged Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is expecting a child with his former media adviser, Vikki Campion.

Now it’s believed Barnaby, 50, and Campion, 33, are living together in a free rental property in Armidale, NSW.

According to The Guardian, Joyce declared the gift of a free rental property on his pecuniary interest register on January 3 this year, following his re-election to the seat of New England.

Although he does not reveal the address or who provided the property, he states under the section for gifts, “Post election residual of six month tenancy on Armidale premises”.

On Saturday, The Australian reported that Joyce and his former staffer were living in a townhouse in Armidale.

According to the publication, the property was provided for free by a local businessman named Greg Maguire.

The Guardian reports that Maguire is a long-term friend of Joyce, who has been involved in New England politics for many years.

The businessman owns the Powerhouse hotel in Armidale and a transport business in Tamworth.

In 2004, the hotel owner was named in a Senate Inquiry as having been the intermediary who tried to convince independent Tony Windsor to retire from politics. The case was referred to the Australian Federal Police but no charges were laid.

The townhouse where Joyce and Campion are reportedly living was described in a recent real estate advertisement as “quite simply, the most superior residential project ever undertaken in Armidale”.