'A teary eyed goodbye' and on-set tension: Why everyone is talking about Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira.

Earlier this week, Barbie Ferreira announced she's leaving Euphoria.

On Thursday, the actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the hit TV show, shared on her Instagram stories that she will not reprise her role in the third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Although the news comes as a shock to many fans, there have been rumours suggesting Ferreira's departure for some time.

During season two, her character Kat had significantly less screen time, and according to reports there was on-set tension between Ferreira and the show's creator Sam Levinson because of it.

Per reports, the pair butt heads over Kat's storyline, after Barbie expressed her disappointment with the direction in which her character was going.

In season one, Kat was a symbol of body positivity; a strong, independent young woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery before developing a romance with the boy-next-door-type Ethan.

But in season two, she was featured far less, and when she was, her character was caught up in her relationship, becoming vindictive and narcissistic.

Rumours of the rift began when anonymous gossip Instagram account, deuxmoi, released an anonymous tip which claimed Barbie wasn't "vibing" with Levinson ahead of the season premiere.

"New season of Euphoria is going to be real DARK," the source shared. "So much so that some actors, especially Barbie Ferreira, were not vibing with the director's vision."

"Barbie got into it with him on set and left one day. He then cut a lot of her lines," the continued.

According to the tip, the conflict got so tense that Ferreira didn't attend the season's premiere.

The following month, a report was published by The Daily Beast, where a "handful of production sources" shared that Ferreira had, in fact, walked off set two times.

The report also claimed that at least one sex scene involving Ferreira was cut from a final version of an episode.

The actor later addressed the rumours in an interview with Insider, calling them "untrue".

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff," Ferreira told the publication.

"And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

In the same interview, Ferreira detailed what she hopes for Kat in season three.

"I hope to see her relationship with herself, the internet, with her friends," she said.

"I hope to see everything beautifully devolve as it always does on Euphoria. I’m excited to read it. I don’t think it’s written yet, so I’ll be waiting."

Ferreira hasn't detailed further on why she's left the show nor has Sam Levinson commented on her departure.

