In case you've been living in another universe, Barbie is EVERYWHERE right now. And until we've scrambled into the cinema on July 21 — it's really all we care about.

The rise of Barbiecore is here, and it would be wild not to notice the endless stream of pink peeking through every corner of our lives, especially in the fashion and beauty world.

Because Barbie-branded collaborations have officially taken over.

To help navigate this pink-fuelled chaos, we're going to dive into the best Barbie beauty collabs worth knowing about.

From OPI to Glasshouse Fragrances, here are seven of the best limited-edition Barbie collaborations you need to check out.

In case you missed it, I'm absolutely obsessed with blow-dry brushes, and this is the limited-edition Barbie version that started it all. It gives me #richgirlhair, and is so easy and quick to use — it takes like 10 minutes. It seriously does the work of a blow dryer and hair styler in one. Major fan.

If you're not rocking pink nails right now, you're doing it wrong. Release your inner Barbiecore with OPI's cute new range, featuring shades like Welcome to Barbie Land, Bon Voyage to Reality and Hi Barbie! Nail Polish. This entire suite of nail colours is glossy and pretty and absolutely ooze Barbie (we can almost hear our inner child squeal with excitement).

I mentioned this in last month's beauty round-up, because how can you not swoon over this sweet collab?! With notes of juicy berries, sugar, mint and a hint of plastic doll (omg), this limited edition candle sweeps you right back to the dreamy, fun, playfulness of childhood. It's sweet, fruity and the reusable glass jar is a Barbie collector's dream.

NYX has released a HUGE Barbie collection, ranging from pink lashes (!!), to a buttery lip gloss, jumbo pink and blue eye pencils and cute multi-purpose face palettes like this Mini Cheek Palette. Get amongst the fun!

I think I... need this. Urgently. This special Zara x Barbie™ Mattel hair clip is the chic and subtle Barbie answer to jumping on the trend. It's an easy way in for all the gals out there who can't stand pink everything (sending our condolences to you during this difficult time). Love.

PSA: The beauty gods at Australis have blessed us with a whole bundle of Barbie goodness. Containing a Barbie Eyeshadow Palette, Barbie Strawberry Face Spritz and the Barbie Dream Kit (which features three Juicy Burst lip gloss shades), there's EVERYTHING you need to channel your inner Barbie.

Another hair accessory? Ah, come on — as if you wouldn't! Add a bright hint of colour and a lil sparkle to your hairstyle with this little Kitsch Barbie number. Whether you're going for the old half-up, half-down or throwing it all back in a no-fuss bun — here's to adding a little bit of Barbie-approved fun to your everyday look.

