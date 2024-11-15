Are we just putting our bank details on wedding invites now?

Nine little words.

That's all it took for a bride and groom to receive some day-ruining news.

It was the bride's cousin who delivered the blow.

Marching over to the happy couple's table, he told them, "You've put the wrong bank details on your invites."

He and his brother had been helping his parents make a contribution when they noticed the error. They compared the bank details on the invitation with those on the wedding website and realised they didn't match up.

This info, as you can imagine, was a bit of a mood killer for the newlyweds, on what should have been the happiest days of their lives.

"The couple immediately began freaking out, worried that half the guests' gifts had gone astray," wedding planner Claudia Postigo told PEOPLE of the blunder. "I told the couple to put it out of their minds and go enjoy their first dance, and I would take care of it."

Postigo quickly contacted the banks who were, luckily, able to return the mistaken transfers to the guests.

Phew, glad to hear it.

But, can we circle back to one teeny, tiny detail?

Are we just… putting our bank details on our wedding invites now? Not even pretending that we want the card, the heartfelt congratulatory messages of love that go along with the cold, hard cash?

As a single 27-year-old single woman who has been to about two weddings in her life, I decided I needed to speak to an expert about this apparent trend.

"It's definitely a bold move," Wendy El-Khoury from Wedded Wonderland told Mamamia, adding that, in her experience, it's a rare occurrence.

"I've seen it pop up here and there, but it's not exactly taking the wedding world by storm," she continued. "Most couples still prefer the good old wishing well or a gift registry. If you're comfortable with it, go for it. Just be prepared for some raised eyebrows."

And yes, eyebrows definitely were raised online following the error with the bank details, both about the risks involved (which the couple learned about first-hand), and the etiquette of asking guests for a money transfer over traditional gifts or even a wishing well.

Is it cheeky? Or practical?

Wendy told Mamamia she thinks it's "a little cheeky". But these days, practicality often trumps tradition. "Over 80 per cent of Australian couples already live together and have all the toasters and kettles they need."

And with the cost of living the way it is these days, Wendy says bank transfers may serve a couple more than tangible items. Plus, it can be less effort for the guests — which some really appreciate.

"Cold hard cash can be much more helpful for a honeymoon, a house deposit, or even just to cover those wedding expenses," Wendy said. "The key is to be gracious about it. A cute little poem or a funny note about funding your dream getaway can go a long way."

It's not hard to see why newlyweds would want to cut out the middle man and get the money direct to their bank.

So, will putting bank details on wedding invites become the norm in this digital age?

"Digital everything is definitely on the rise, but I'm not sure bank details on invites will become the norm. It's a bit too direct for some, and there's always the risk of fraud," said Wendy.

"I think virtual registries, like Wishing Well App, and wishing wells will still reign supreme. But who knows, maybe we'll see a surge in 'wedding payment apps' in the future."

It's not just incorrect bank details and mistaken transfers that couples need to be worried about when they print their bank details for guests. There are potential safety concerns that come with it, too.

"Putting your bank details out there for everyone to see is risky business," Wendy told us.

"You never know who might try to take advantage. Plus, it can feel a bit impersonal and transactional. Weddings are emotional. They're about celebrating love, not just exchanging funds," said Wendy.

"If you do choose this route, make sure you're super careful and consider setting up a separate account just for wedding contributions."

