



Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Lifestyle Writer Charlotte Begg reviews the brand new Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion.

If you've been on Instagram in the past week, we assume you've seen this gold tube.

It's the latest product from Australian skincare brand Bangn Body, which every influencer and beauty editor in the country seems to be loving sick already.

WATCH: Here's how you self care, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

The brand, the brainchild of owner Priscilla Hajiantoni, only hit the scene last year, but has quite literally gone viral since.

Despite only launching with one product, a yellow tube of Firming Lotion, the multi-purpose moisturiser quickly gained a cult following for achieving impressive results with naturally-derived ingredients.

And now, Bangn Body have updated the beloved formula by adding an illuminating gold sheen. The result is the Illuminating Firming Lotion, which prior to launch, had a 50,000 person waitlist.

This week, I managed to get my hands on the $56 body lotion (that has since sold one unit every 10 seconds) and have carefully considered whether it's really worth the hype, the price and actually delivers all that it promises.

Here's my honest review.





What does Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion actually do?

This golden tube promises many things.

Bangn Body has marketed it as a multi-purpose, lightweight, creamy, and fast absorbing lotion, that's rich in antioxidants, essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties that help hydrate, nourish and heal the skin.

It's the Firming Lotion 2.0, however this time, with a shimmering golden glow. And it can be used all over as a body lotion, face moisturiser, primer and highlighter.





What's actually in the Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion?

All of the Bangn Body products are vegan, cruelty-free and naturally-derived.

This one in particular includes these key ingredients:

Aloe vera leaf oil , for calming redness and irritation.

, for calming redness and irritation. Shea butter , a super-hydrating ingredient that gives it the rich, buttery texture.

, a super-hydrating ingredient that gives it the rich, buttery texture. Avocado oil , a fatty oil that's rich in Vitamin E and B, and known for its restorative and firming properties.

, a fatty oil that's rich in Vitamin E and B, and known for its restorative and firming properties. Sunflower oil , which locks in moisture.

, which locks in moisture. Coffee seed extract, locally sourced from Byron Bay and allegedly helps firm, tighten and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

locally sourced from Byron Bay and allegedly helps firm, tighten and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Sapphire pigment, the oh-so sparkly, biodegradable ingredient that gives it that vintage gold sheen.





Should I buy the Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion?

Honestly, I think yes.

I have tried many face and body moisturisers but none deliver quite this consistency.

It's rich and creamy but not sticky, it doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy at all (which I find is extremely common when it comes to thicker lotions), and hours later, my skin still feels very hydrated.

I've been using the product for a few days, and I can confidently confirm that my skin does feel tighter and locked in with moisture after application.

I applied the product everywhere, and I found the effects to be almost instant. Even on my thighs which are more fleshy, the product soaks in quickly and gets to work on tightening the area. It feels as though the thick consistency is penetrating into my skin and making it look plumper.

I can't speak to any long-term 'firming' effects, but this has been my experience so far.

Image: Supplied.

And, it truly does leave the most beautiful, golden finish that stays on all day.

Image: Supplied.

The price is definitely on the steeper side for a moisturising cream at $56, but the tube is a decent size and a little goes a long way. (I'd give myself at least three months before I'd need to replace it. And that's if I was using it every day.)

Also, the packaging is very cute and made from 100 per cent recyclable aluminium.

My only negative comment is the scent. I personally dislike fragrance in my moisturisers and this one comes with quite an overpowering pineapple scent. And while for many, that might transport you to a tropical holiday, it might be a little much for others.

Thankfully for us that would prefer it without, the original Firming Lotion has since come out with a fragrance-free option, so fingers crossed they do the same for this one.

Have you tried the Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion? If you have, share your thoughts in the comments below.

You can catch up on our previous Tried and Tested reviews here:

Feature image: Supplied.



