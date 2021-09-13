If you’re someone who loves a good baking session, I don’t have to convince you why it is the best hobby.

Something about the measured ingredients, the hundreds of different types of bakes to try, and the fact that you end up with a delicious treat at the end is relaxing, and fun at the same time.

I’ve always loved baking (I even started Community Cakes). Like many others, I’ve stepped my skills up a notch during the last few years.

I find that something about baking pushes you to try and improve and grow your skills; whether that’s trying a harder recipe (I still haven’t attempted the holy grail of a risen souffle though), perfecting your decorating skills, or just making the recipe bigger, better, or yummier.

Throughout my baking journey, I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks that can only come with the fails that often come with cooking; a lopsided cake, tough pancakes or muffins that didn’t rise.

So here’s a few I’ve collated to give your home baking that bit of edge, so you can say, “What, this thing? I whipped it up in 20 minutes, it was easy!” And that’s without the graveyard of fallen cake comrades that came before it.