5 winter baking ideas with no-sugar-added chocolate.

Comfy, cozy, delicious.

That’s my winter mantra.

It’s getting pretty chilly and all I want to do is snuggle up on the couch in an oversized jumper, drink hot chocolate and eat cookies.

I’ve been dipping my toe pretty enthusiastically into the world of baking recently and especially the world of baking with chocolate, and so I was very excited to get into the kitchen and bake up a storm with the new Well Naturally No Sugar Added Chocolate Baking Chips.

I found them in the health food aisle at Woolworths, in both dark and milk chocolate (YES), and when I checked the back of the pack, I saw that they’re naturally sweetened with Stevia.

*Adds to cart*



Now when I bake, I demand simplicity. There will NOT be overly complicated ideas in the following list because that is just not my style and I promise I also won’t make you read my life story before you get to the good stuff (does anyone else hate this when reading recipes online? I don’t need to know about your holiday to Sorrento, I just want to make the butter cake Janet).

So put on your apron, we’re baking this winter.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

A CLASSIC. You literally cannot go wrong. I make these once a week because they’re so easy to make, they make my apartment smell heavenly and then I have snacks for work.

I took my favourite gluten-free cookie recipe, because I have some dietary requirements I have to work with here, and subbed out the regular choc chips for the delicious dark choc chips from Well Naturally! They’re specially designed to keep their shape when you bake them, so I popped some on top to make my cookies extra fancy, as well as plenty throughout the dough so that every mouthful is chocolatey. Delish.

Cookie tip: take them out of the oven while they’re still soft to the touch, they will cool and harden on the tray so this way you’ll get a perfectly soft cookie with a crispy base.

Going in... Image: Supplied.