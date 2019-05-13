News
fashion

BAFTA awards 2019: Every single look from the 2019 BAFTA TV awards red carpet.

In a world where we are increasingly binge-watching TV shows instead of sitting down for a movie, the British Academy TV awards have never been more relevant.

But aside from happy dancing when Killing Eve won the best Drama Series (and when Jodie Comer won best lead actress, too) we really just wanted to see our favourite television characters all dressed up and fancy on the red carpet.

From Oksana Astankova to Julia Montague, here are the best looks our favourite television characters and personalities served at the BAFTA TV awards 2019.

More to come.

Rush a year ago

Loooove Jodie Comer’s dress! Would it be too much to ask to have some sort of description of who these people are? Actor, model, tv presenter? Otherwise I’ve got no idea who about 80% of them are.

guest a year ago

I was going for 90%.

