Three absolutely terrible series finales that rival Game of Thrones.

For five days, people have been unable to contain their disappointment at the Game of Thrones finale.

There’s theories about how it could have been done better, and even a 600,000 strong-petition calling for the final season to be redone.

People. Are. Mad.

But this isn’t the first time a season finale has disappointed fans. In fact there’s been many series before it that have left loyal fans just as annoyed, if not more so.

Pretty Little Liars

Well. You don't know an annoying season finale until you've known Pretty Little Liars.

Imagine dedicating seven years of your life trying to figure out who a person named A is, and then discovering that said person named A is someone who NONE OF US KNOW. Imagine.

For 160 episodes we followed the very dramatic lives of four teenage girls - Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily - who began being harassed and threatened by an anonymous person after their friend Alison DiLaurentis went missing.

Seven years later and the show concluded with the revelation that the evil mastermind was Spencer Hasting's long-lost twin sister, Alex Drake.

Yes, that's right. The entire show centred around an evil twin who was known to precisely no one. Not even the characters knew she existed.

Honestly, they may as well have said the past seven years was actually just a dream, because that is how relevant an evil twin is.

Lost

The Lost season finale has gone down as one of the most confusing in television history because it left viewers with approximately 576 questions which the writer's didn't fancy answering.

Nearly 10 years on, this remains a tender point for many loyal-fans.

The mythology of the island became too complex and the finale had weird scenes of characters in the... afterlife. It also gave all the characters a happy ending, which never makes for a good ending.

The finale was so controversial because it just met no one's expectations. At all.

Gossip Girl

Haha. No.

121 episodes of obsessing over "the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" came down to... Dan Humphrey?

Gossip Girl was known for it's frankly absurd plot lines, but nothing was more ridiculous than it's ending when it was revealed that perpetual outsider Dan was the person ruining lives.

It was more preposterous than their school uniforms... and that's saying a lot.

Even Penn Badgley, who played Dan, said of the finale: “It doesn’t make sense at all. It wouldn’t have made sense for anybody.”

And no, it didn't.

Do you have any bad series finales to add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below!