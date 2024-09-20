Emily went on a coffee date. Then, she got an invoice.

We would love to be shocked by how low the bar is on the dating game of late, but we are unfortunately completely unsurprised that it keeps getting lower.

It's so low now, that it's grazing the altitudes of well, hell.

You see, an unsuspecting British expat was approached on a beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs, by an Australian man who wanted to take her out on a date.

At least he made the first move, you may think. Well, you think wrong.

She agreed, and they decided to keep the date to something low key, like going out for coffee.

Emily, of TikTik account @emt19_ chronicled what happened next on her TikTok.

"Oh my God I actually can't believe this just happened to me," she begins. "I've just been on a date with this guy, and he asked me to go on a date.

"I met him at the beach and he was literally like, hi."

After the date she admitted to herself that she wasn't really feeling it.

Rather than stringing him along or ghosting him, she decided to send him a text so that he knew where he stood.

It was a perfectly nice message.

"Thanks so much for organising the picnic, shame about the weather. Was lovely to get to know you but I didn't feel there was a spark there, but will probably see you around. Hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend," she said.

While most people would respond, 'No worries, nice to meet you too', that is not how this went.

"Hey! I agree – we are too different. Wish you the best. PS. Your coffee was $6," he replied, sharing his PayID details.

Yes, this man literally sent her an invoice for the coffee she drank on the date he asked her out on…

The text exchange did not go as planned. Image: TikTok

"He has asked me to send him six dollars? Six dollars for my coffee???" Emily exclaimed in the TikTok.

Naturally a bit taken aback, she responded, "Haha I've never heard of someone asking a girl out and then asking for the money for a $6 coffee. Good luck finding somebody."

Far from being embarrassed by his request, the man doubled down on his intention for her to reimburse him for the money, even highlighting that it is indeed a very small amount.

"I didn't have any intention to pursue this, but I'd still appreciate it if you could cover your part. Keeping such a small amount doesn't reflect well on you."

Flabbergasted? Us too.

"Yeah sure, I'm going to send you $6 now when you're being rude," Emily explained.

The video was viewed over 80,000 times on TikTok before the platform removed it.

Many of the comments involved women who had had similarly terrible dating experiences and had almost sworn off men because of them.

