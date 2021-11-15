“My daughter is starting Year 5 next year. Here are 5 ways we’re preparing for it.”

A new school year always brings a whole bunch of new challenges. But after the year that we’ve had, I think starting 2022 fresh and without restrictions (touch ALL THE WOOD) will be fondly welcomed.

My daughter Summer will be going into Year 5 next year. The first year of senior primary school. Where friends, lessons, opportunities, bodies and expectations all start to change.

It’s the year when kids feel that little bit more grown up, where they start pulling that invisible thread of independence just a little further away from your tightly gripped hand.

They will have so many new experiences. Some exciting and some maybe a little daunting. And although Summer is already shaping up to be a really lovely young woman with amazing leadership skills, she is going to need me a lot this year as she navigates all the throws she will encounter.

As if listening in on a somewhat panicked conversation about getting her prepared for school with my hubby one night, I was introduced to Willow Bay, a lady startup from Adelaide.

Started by like-minded friends Tammy and Hayley, Willow Bay offers an extensive range of beautiful neoprene bags for women and kids.