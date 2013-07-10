The first three weeks will end. One mother's advice to Will and Kate.

By ALYS GAGNON

We need to leave Wills and Kate alone for a while, guys. I know we’re all super curious about the royal baby, and *squee* newborn! Really, though, we need to leave them alone.

You know why? Because babies are scary. Yep – teeny, tiny and terrifying.

Don’t be fooled by how helpless, adorable and deliciously squishy babies appear at first glance. Newborns are designed to capture you as soon as they’re born. They stare blankly up into your eyes, hungry and helpless and while you’re not handcuffed, don’t let yourself be fooled. There is no escape from the sleepless upheaval in your life.

Babies change your life, in ways you didn’t understand or expect when you were pregnant. There is nothing that anyone can say that prepares you for how your newborn will upend everything you ever thought about world. Those first few weeks with a baby can be a deeply unsettling time for many first time parents.

I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are only human and will likely experience something very similar to that which most first time parents experience.

I don’t think it matters who you are or how famous you are, your first child is both a great joy and a rude shock.

Whenever I meet new parents-to-be, I usually say something like, “I won’t give you any advice, but I will promise that the first three weeks will end.”

The parents-to-be usually look slightly confused. That’s a statement that both makes sense (like, obviously) and doesn’t make any sense at all.

Don’t get me wrong, there are some people that sail right through the first few weeks of parenting their newborn. But most of us become hopeless, sleepless, harried and slightly unshowered crazy people.

That was me.

I was Bambi, staring into the headlights thinking, “what the hell is that and is it going to eat me?”