News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

"Well that was anticlimactic." All the best Twitter reactions to The Bachelorette's talent show episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out  Mamamia’s recaps and visit our  Bachelorette hub page

Welcome to the next instalment of The Bachelorette Australia, where we got to witness a solo date, a group date and a wipe-out of not one, not two, not three but FOUR rose-less lads.

The episode opened with Elly's date with hot-face Frazer. The two took to the Blue Mountains to sit and snog on a cable car swing, before having a very dressy cheese-and-champers session on the couch, where, you guessed it: there was more snogging.

Watch The Bachelorette Australia 2020 trailer, right here. Post continues after video.

We were then delighted with a Bachelorette talent show! Featuring spandex, shirtless fellas and a puppet that both terrified the nation and won the heart of Becky. 

There was then a heap more smooching between Becky and Sam, and Elly and her maybe-kinda-ex-boyfriend Joe. 

While it got super romantic there, we were then dragged back to reality by Osher at the Rose Ceremony where we had to say goodbye to four lads, who, to be honest, we're pretty sure we wouldn't be able to pick out of a lineup. 

But what did you think about the episode? 

We've rounded up the best Twitter reactions to this episode of The Bachelorette Australia 2020 and have plonked them all here for your pleasure. 

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

The Bachelorette airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Instagram/Channel 10.

Tags: reality-tv , entertainment , the-bachelorette

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT