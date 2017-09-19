News
CULT BUY: The Bachelor winner Laura's jewellery line is both affordable and stunning.

Editor’s note: This post is not sponsored. Just a review of a bloody good brand.

In case you weren’t paying attention to any of Bachelor Matty J’s conversations with eventual winner Laura Byrne, she’s a jewellery designer.

The Sydneysider’s jewellery business was mentioned several times on the show, and so we thought we’d check it out and… wow. The 31-year-old’s label ToniMay is a stunning collection of gypsy-inspired earrings, necklaces, bracelets, handbags and wallets that are perfect for the upcoming gift giving season.

Listen: Want to relive the love? Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald discuss that tearful finale…

Laura describes her collection as “designed for the city girl with a gypsy heart” and it’s a perfect summary. The designs are beautiful, but with a bit of an edge.

With prices ranging from $49 to $220 and many around the $89 mark, these pieces would make the ideal gift for a sister, best friend, or cool aunt, and are also a great idea for a going away present the whole office chips in for.

We’ve picked out a few of our favourites. Click through the gallery to see: 

Our favourite ToniMay pieces..

We’re thinking of the woman in your life who likes to shop at markets and Etsy for her jewellery and likes it to be eye-catching.

Or maybe even the diehard Bachelor fan.

You can check out Laura’s current ToniMay collection here.

