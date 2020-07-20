'They knocked and asked me to give consent.' The behind-the-scenes secrets of Bachelor in Paradise.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Every year on Bachelor in Paradise, we witness some pretty wild things take place on-screen.

Proposals, betrayal, plenty of drama and (very occasionally) love. ﻿

But what we sometimes forget is that there are just as many interesting things taking place off-camera that we don't get to see.

From sex rules to hostel-looking rooms, here are all the behind-the-scenes secrets from Bachelor in Paradise.

Contestants have to give consent.

While we assume that contestants can get up to as much mischief as they want in Paradise, that is hardly the case.

When appearing on the SO DRAMATIC! podcast, Abbie Chatfield shared that during *that* steamy scene where she and Ciarran Stott were under the sheets, producers had to get verbal consent from both of them before anything more happened.

“Yeah, we definitely do [get paid],” Ivan said, as he confirmed the contestants are paid around $100 to $200 a day.

“Most of us have got full-time jobs so we need money to pay for bills and stuff… it’s enough to get us through the week,” he added.

“We’re sipping cocktails and sitting around in our boardshorts so it’s not too bad.”

But according to the Daily Telegraph, it seems not everyone on Bachelor in Paradise is being paid the same as Ivan.

Although the publication claimed that the majority of the cast were making up to $500 a day on the show, they also reported that former Bachelor winner Alex Nation could have received 10 times more than her fellow contestants on the show.

Yep, that's somewhere between $1000 and $2500. Per day.

Producers were on dating apps.

As we know from previous seasons of The Bachelor franchise, contestants are secluded from the outside world. They aren't allowed to access any form of social media, read any magazines or even their use mobile phones.

However, that's not the case for the crew.

"During filming one of the minders was going on Hinge. And it was when it was just starting to become big in Australia," Abbie Chatfield told New Idea.

"And because we didn’t even have phones for three months, I was like, 'What’s Hinge?' I literally got teary when she was organising a date with this guy, to go to dinner. I was like, 'I’m so jealous'."

The rooms look like hostel rooms.

Honestly, this needs little explanation besides this photo:

Image: Channel 10.

However, when appearing on the SO DRAMATIC! podcast, Abbie explained that despite these rooms looking a little worse for wear, they definitely beat The Bachelor mansion living conditions - where 14 grown women had to share a room and sleep in bunk beds.

Limited alcohol.

It appears that not only do the contestants have to follow strict rules regarding sex, but also when it comes to alcohol.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson for the show said Bachelor in Paradise Australia contestants were only allowed two drinks per hour, and only after midday and if they’d eaten breakfast that morning.

And single shots were not allowed unless they were served with a mixer.

The spokesperson continued to explain that the duty of care for the contestants is taken very seriously to ensure that there are no problems during the filming period.

"Sunscreen and insect repellent was available to contestants at all times, as were... non-alcoholic drinks, food 24 hours a day, along with scheduled meal breaks."

Editors twist words.

Abbie Chatfield continues to spill the beans about exactly how things aren't as they appear. When speaking to New Idea,﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ she explained that editors can twist the narrative very easily.

"Unless you see it come out of someone’s mouth, word for word on camera, assume it’s edited," Abbie told the publication.

"And when you notice that one thing, you notice all the bad things people say are voiceovers! I only know when I was edited because I knew what I had said. So I was like, 'That’s not what I said in that context!'"

Feature image: Channel 10.