"Jamie’s new relaxed persona." The best reactions to Bachelor in Paradise's return.

Last night, Channel 10 finally blessed us with good-looking people drinking cocktails, hooking up and creating drama on a tropical island, for our viewing pleasure.

Thank goodness. It's been a rough few months and I cannot stress enough how much WE NEED THIS.

The season kicked off with a bang (figuratively, but maybe also... literally), with naked Ciarran, chaotic angel Timm, queen Abbie, 99 per cent of Matt Agnew's exes, multiple love triangles and a man allegedly named Glenn's first ever spoken words.

Well done Glenn, you did so well.

While we patiently await tonight's episode because ABBIE AND CIARRAN and CIARRAN'S EX and MAYBE GLENN WILL TALK AGAIN, here are the greatest reactions to the return of Paradise.

UNTIL TONIGHT.

