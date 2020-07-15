News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

"Jamie’s new relaxed persona." The best reactions to Bachelor in Paradise's return.

ADVERTISEMENT

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Last night, Channel 10 finally blessed us with good-looking people drinking cocktails, hooking up and creating drama on a tropical island, for our viewing pleasure.

Thank goodness. It's been a rough few months and I cannot stress enough how much WE NEED THIS.

The season kicked off with a bang (figuratively, but maybe also... literally), with naked Ciarran, chaotic angel Timm, queen Abbie, 99 per cent of Matt Agnew's exes, multiple love triangles and a man allegedly named Glenn's first ever spoken words.

Well done Glenn, you did so well.

While we patiently await tonight's episode because ABBIE AND CIARRAN and CIARRAN'S EX and MAYBE GLENN WILL TALK AGAIN, here are the greatest reactions to the return of Paradise.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

UNTIL TONIGHT.

Feature image: Channel 10.

Tags: news-stories , entertainment , reality-tv , bachelor-in-paradise

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

simple simon 15 days ago
When one wants to stop being a stage 5 clinger, are you able to do it cold turkey, or to not suffer withdrawals, do you need to do it gradually i.e. 4, 3, 2, 1?
MORE COMMENTS