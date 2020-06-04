Bachelor in Paradise will FINALLY kick off on July 15. Here's all the gossip in one place.

Grab yourself a mango daiquiri.

Bachelor in Paradise is finally returning to our screens on Wednesday, July 15.

Not only are many of our favourites coming back but the wild rumours about this season are rolling in thick and fast.

And according to Channel 10’s Daniel Monaghan, it seems we’re in for a treat.

Speaking on the TV Blackbox podcast at the end of 2019 just after filming for the season wrapped, Monaghan shared there was “love at the end” of the new season.

Watch the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise 2020 here. Post continues below.

“It’s been a stellar, stellar season of Paradise over in Fiji, we’ve got some really good cast over there, not that I can talk about them in full now,” he said.

“We’re really comfortable with how that’s landed and the love that’s come out of it, at the end. You know, we love the drama, but to have love at the end of it as well is really refreshing.”

So without further ado, here’s a round-up of all the rumours surrounding Bachelor in Paradise 2020 so far.

Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody get together

This is the first couple that we’re 99 per cent sure get together this season.

All because of this snap second shot from the promo trailer:

Ciarran Stott and Abbie Chatfield... also get together

It seems like Jessica isn't the only one who shares a cheeky kiss with Ciarran...

During the first trailer released by Channel 10, we quickly learnt that Abbie has an interest in Ciarran as well.

"I came here for Ciarran," she shared.

However, the latest video confirms the two do actually get together.





Throughout the trailer, Abbie shares that she has her eye on the British blondie — a fact that must've been well known amongst the cast mates.

"She definitely came in here knowing what she wants. And Abbie gets what she wants," said Cassandra Mamone.

While an unidentifiable female voiceover shared, "I think if Abbie gets Ciarran, nothing is going to hold her back".

And the final shot confirms that nothing did.

Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley start dating

Another couple has been revealed. This time, it's Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley.









The two cast mates who came runner-up in their respective seasons (Brittany on Honey Badger's season and Timm on Angie Kent's season), are seen getting close at the Mango Bay Resort in Fiji, where they filmed the season.

As Brittany arrives, Timm said, "That the chick from Badger's season? She's so hot!"

Brittany goes on to share that she wouldn't usually ever go for Timm's type, but there's something about him that has her intrigued. Timm also added that he thinks Brittany is "gorgeous".

"Brittany is absolutely gorgeous! So well spoken, those piercing blue eyes," he said.

And then, we noticed there was a cheeky kiss between the two on a romantic date.

So their relationship sounds promising... but we shall see.

Ciarran has a few secrets

During the teaser trailer, the mood suddenly shifts from fun and exciting to... very intense. And that's all because of Ciarran Stott.





The short snippet shows the cast members sitting down at the dinner table one night (are they taking a leaf out of the MAFS book and introducing dinner parties?) and as the camera is focused on distressed-looking Ciarran, a female voiceover (as many times as we've listened we still can't tell who it is) says, "There's so much he's lied about. He's played everybody."

"If you want me to spill the beans, I'll spill the beans. And you're going to look like a piece of sh*t, not me," the unidentified female voice says.

Then Ciarran abruptly exits the dinner party and says, "I'm going."

Whoa.

While we don't know what the drama is all about, we're assuming it's something big. And we can't wait.

Multiple, we repeat multiple, couples will find love

During the trailer we see some sparkly engagement-esque rings being put on multiple cast members' fingers (one female and one male) so we assume that love does indeed exist in Paradise.

Again, we are not sure who just yet... but at the end of the trailer a male voice shares, “It’s a feeling I haven’t ever felt with someone before. I’ve fallen more and more in love with you every single day.”

How sweet.

And if you've forgotten who is heading to Paradise this season, here's the list of everyone we know going below.

Timm Hanly (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

Ciarran Stott (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

Jamie Doran (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

Brittany Hockley (Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor)

Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

Jessica Brody (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

Mary Viturino (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

Brittney Weldon (Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor)

Cassandra Mamone (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

The brand new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, on Channel Ten.

Feature Image: Channel 10.

Will you be watching Bachelor in Paradise 2020? Let us know in the comments.

Sign up to our “Mamamia Celebrity” newsletter for daily updates straight into your inbox, follow us on Instagram at @mamamiaentertainment and join the conversation in our ‘Bach Lols’ Facebook group. We've got you covered.



